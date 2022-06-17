'It’s a family environment': Thousands of Oklahoma fans turn out for the CWS

Oklahoma baseball isn’t alone in Omaha.
Support for the program making its first College World Series appearance since 2010 was all around. Former football and baseball star Kyler Murray spoke with the team Thursday and watched from the stands as the Sooners beat Texas A&M 13-8. Men’s basketball coach Porter Moser — a former hoops player at Creighton from the late 1980s — offered encouragement during an interview shown on the right-field videoboard.
Football coach Brent Venables has reached out at different points. And baseball coach Skip Johnson referenced softball players like dynamic centerfielder Jayda Coleman and slugger Jocelyn Alo — fresh off a national championship earlier this month — as Sooners he’d love to have in his lineup this week. And that’s to say nothing of the thousands of fans who made the seven-hour drive north to make their presence known.
“That's what the University of Oklahoma is about,” Johnson said. “It’s a family environment. You talk to everybody around it, the coaches talk to each other.”
Oklahoma fans cheer after the game against Texas A&M.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Murray, appearing on an ESPN interview from the stands in the sixth inning, said he booked his flight after OU eliminated No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech last weekend. The message from the Arizona Cardinals quarterback to the team: Seize the moment.
“Understand the opportunity and just let it all hang,” Murray said. “Don’t feel the pressure, don’t feel nervous. Just go out there and do your thing.”
Oklahoma closer Trevin Michael said the sentiment sunk in for current Sooners, all of whom were performing on the biggest stage of their careers Friday. True freshmen like John Spikerman and Jackson Nicklaus — producers of big hits in the win — played with the poise of veterans.
Johnson said it makes him emotional thinking about a former player like Murray returning to his old school.
“When you have an ex-player like him come back, you know you've done something to carve your name on his heart, that he shows that he cares about us because we cared about him,” Johnson said. “We showed him how much we cared about him. He's going to show how much he cares about us.”
