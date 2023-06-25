Dylan Crews began fielding the offers like ground balls last summer after his second All-America campaign.

The star centerfielder for LSU has said yes to some of the name, image and likeness deals that came his way as he prepared for his draft-eligible junior season. He works with Marucci Sports, a baseball equipment company run by former and current major-leaguers. He reps Raising Cane’s. The potential upcoming No. 1 overall draft pick had to start turning away new opportunities when SEC play began in March.

“It’s been great to put a little bit more money in my pocket and get my name out there a little bit more,” Crews said this week. “It’s helped me tremendously to get involved with brands that I like. I’m more quality over quantity — I go for stuff that will help me out in the future. It’s going to only get bigger for the kids in the future.”

NIL turns two years old July 1 and continues to grow and evolve. Football remains king — Opendorse reports it accounts for nearly 38% of all college NIL spending through May, with baseball (6%) ranked fifth. While top football earners have earned seven figures, players of America’s Pastime have mostly landed far humbler — yet still meaningful — grassroots deals.

Such is generally the case for the stars of this year’s College World Series. TCU pitcher Cam Brown had a deal with a Dallas-area boot company because he knows the owner’s daughter. Slugging teammate Brayden Taylor promoted Cane’s. Outfielder Elijah Nunez has his apartment furnished through a relationship with Nebraska Furniture Mart.

“Our whole living room is made because of his NIL deal,” said infielder Tre Richardson, who is Nunez’s roommate. “We’ve got the couches, the TV, all that stuff. It’s a cool time to be a college athlete.”

Oral Roberts All-America closer Cade Denton makes a few bucks through merchandise sales. His teammate, outfielder Matt Hogan, partnered with Naked Bat Co. and provided bat grips for the squad.

Florida two-way star and Golden Spikes Award finalist Jac Caglianone — a sophomore — sells a variety of T-shirts. Another Gator promotes PDQ Restaurant, a popular chicken spot along the East Coast. Wake Forest sold shirts this week through its collective, Roll The Quad, with $10 from each sale going to baseball players through the collective.

Stanford infielder Drew Bowser connected with Neutrogena after the skincare company reached out to him in the offseason. He shared some product in the Cardinal clubhouse to rave reviews.

“To post something on social media of a product I actually use and get paid for it and work with brands?” Bowser said. “It’s super cool.”

The SEC continues to separate itself in college baseball NIL. Tennessee signed a team-wide deal ahead of its CWS trip through its Volunteer Club collective. As part of the pact, each player is compensated four figures for promoting the collective on social media and signing some items.

One source this week said most SEC clubs have roughly $1-2 million in NIL funds for baseball, with LSU exceeding even that. The Tigers lured top talent from the transfer portal last summer including current CWS stars like pitcher Paul Skenes (Air Force), slugger Tommy White (NC State) and key reliever Thatcher Hurd (UCLA).

Not that all choose to keep everything. Skenes said in February he would pledge $10 for every strikeout — he has an SEC single-season record 209 — to a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to family of military and first responders who were injured or killed. White donates a portion of his earnings to a local Baton Rouge youth organization. Hurt has previously said he would give all of his NIL proceeds to local charities.

In the moments after LSU’s thrilling elimination win over Wake Forest on Thursday night, coach Jay Johnson ended his opening press-conference statement with a pitch to the top current free agents in college baseball.

“If you're one of the best players in the transfer portal, there's only one place to come,” Johnson said. “Last summer I spent a lot of time with these young men, and I think they would tell you they made the right choice. I'd want to join forces with them if they're out there.”

Richardson, the fourth-year player and TCU infielder, came to college at a time when it was against the rules to accept payment from outside entities. He — like many in the sport — is coming around to the new reality.

“I’ve gotten to the point where it’s like, ‘It’s okay to make some sort of money and profit off of my name’ because it’s the hard work that I’ve done,” Richardson said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity for people because in a lot of sports like baseball you’re not making too much when you go to pro ball. To be able to have that type of money in your pocket and be able to save it is pretty important. It’s nice to be recognized for your name and your likeness in college.”

