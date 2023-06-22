During the rare instances when Chase Burns walked around the mound to collect his thoughts on a hot Monday afternoon, the Tennessee fireballer was a quick digital reminder away from the reality that college baseball wanted to get across this season.

Time is ticking.

Game lengths at the College World Series are moving quicker this week in the wake of offseason NCAA rule changes designed to pick up the pace. Entering Thursday, the first dozen CWS games have averaged 3 hours, 2 minutes to complete. The per-contest duration would be the shortest since 2012 (2:54) and second shortest in two decades should it hold.

“You’ll see the clock and it just reminds you to get back on the mound,” said Burns, who tossed six scoreless relief innings earlier this week. “I don’t see a huge change from a pitching standpoint but I think it’s a lot better for the game.”

Both Saturday contests — Stanford-Wake Forest and LSU-Tennessee — took 2 hours, 50 minutes to wrap. Wednesday’s LSU-Wake Forest game went 2:49. The longest was the TCU-Oral Roberts elimination game Tuesday that went 3 hours, 30 minutes and featured multiple lengthy video reviews along with seven pitching changes.

That 3:30 length — the longest this year by 14 minutes — was matched or eclipsed in seven CWS games last season. The previous four Junes at Schwab Field have included a combined six games lingering beyond four hours. Should 3:30 remain the lengthiest contest this year, it would be the shortest “longest game” of a CWS since 1978.

The 2018 Series had a per-game average of 3:33 — second only to 2009 (3:38) all-time — though rules across the sport enacted this season have expedited the action considerably. College baseball has had a pitch clock in some form since 2011. This year the 20-second countdown expanded to include when runners are on base and eliminated the warnings that umpires used to give pitchers on the first violation.

Another change: After years of unlimited step-offs or fake throws to a base to reset the action clock, pitchers are now allowed just one of each per batter. A ball is added to the count every time the clock expires before a pitcher begins his delivery. Pitchers still have no cap on how many actual pickoff attempts they make.

Meanwhile, a different pace-of-play rule was a storyline late in Florida’s 5-4 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday. In that game, Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan exceeded the limit of six defensive conferences — that is, mound visits — when he strode out to talk with star closer Brandon Neely during a tense eighth inning. Florida was required to make a pitching change and turned to freshman Cade Fisher, who eventually completed the white-knuckle finish.

“It was totally my mistake,” O’Sullivan said afterward. He lightheartedly wore a shirt before Wednesday’s game against TCU that read “Yes, I can count to 6.”

Expedited games have been lauded at the major-league level, which implemented a pitch clock this season. CWS participants said the effects of new rules in college have also been welcome, condensing the same amount of action into a smaller timeframe.

There was an adjustment period of a few games in February, Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said. Players felt a bit more mentally and physically rushed. Now it’s become the new normal as temperatures and stakes have risen in June.

“I didn't hear one complaint during the season as to games are going too fast,” Folmar said. “I think that's what the fans wanted. I think it's good for players. I think it's good for student-athlete welfare. I think it's good for the game. You're seeing it in Major League Baseball now. I think everybody's enjoying that part of it.”