It's NC State vs. Vanderbilt again, but the Wolfpack got to rest as Commodores battled

NC State put it all on the line earlier this week to defeat Vanderbilt All-American Jack Leiter.
To reach the CWS final, it’ll have to take down the defending champ again.
“(Sam Highfill) said it best. He said that was a great baseball game. And it was,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said. “Two teams playing their hearts out, playing good defense, and two pitchers that were commanding the strike zone, and both were very, very good.”
The game ended 1-0 in favor of NC State, and was largely dominated by Leiter and his Wolfpack counterpart, Highfill. Vanderbilt was held to two hits while NC State managed four to come out on the winning end. And by avoiding the losers bracket, the Wolfpack earned three days of rest before their next game.
Avent said the team appreciated that time to recover. He said that multiple players and coaches have been sick recently, and it will also help with the team’s pitching depth.
“I just think we need rest," Avent said. "Everybody knows we don't have a deep, deep bullpen. We've battled that all year. So to go in that losers bracket would have been tough for us. But the main thing I think is the rest right now.”
Battling elimination, Vanderbilt continued its dramatic run to force a rematch against NC State on Friday. After winning on a walk-off in their CWS opener and the close loss to the Wolfpack, the Commodores won on another walk-off Wednesday.
Leiter said that after the loss to NC State, the team would come out next game more relaxed and get “back to the basics.” Vanderbilt was down 4-0 by the top of the fourth, and committed three errors. Coach Tim Corbin said postgame that the team didn’t handle the pressure well to start.
“Towards the middle part of the game, I thought we did," he said. "I thought we kind of settled in. The verbiage was different in the dugout. And the actions on the field, there was more communication. I thought we were very quiet at the beginning and just very tentative.”
In each CWS win so far, the Commodores have had three errors. That hasn’t cost them yet, but it’s likely not sustainable.
Kumar Rocker, Vandy's probable starter Friday, went 5 2/3 innings in the first CWS game. He allowed three earned runs and a pair of unearned scores off five hits.
While the defensive struggles weren’t on him and Vanderbilt rallied to win, he wasn't as sharp as usual. If the Commodores can force another game in the bracket final, Leiter could have the chance to improve upon an already impressive showing.
NC State ace Reid Johnston will try to shut the door on Vanderbilt’s repeat bid. He had a similar performance to Rocker in the Wolfpack opener, pitching six innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits in a 10-4 win.
In addition, the Wolfpack aren’t strangers to taking down top pitchers. Along with beating Leiter, they earned wins against Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps and Stanford’s Brendan Beck, the pitchers of the year in their respective conferences. Whether it takes one game or two, they’ll have to take down another star to move forward.
“We've got a lot of confidence,” Highfill said. “We've slayed a lot of giants and are trying to carry it forward.”