It's NC State vs. Vanderbilt again, but the Wolfpack got to rest as Vanderbilt battled

NC State put it all on the line earlier this week to defeat Vanderbilt All-American Jack Leiter.

To reach the CWS final, it’ll have to take down the defending champ again.

“(Sam Highfill) said it best. He said that was a great baseball game. And it was,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said. “Two teams playing their hearts out, playing good defense, and two pitchers that were commanding the strike zone, and both were very, very good.”

The game ended 1-0 in favor of NC State, and was largely dominated by Leiter and his Wolfpack counterpart, Highfill. Vanderbilt was held to two hits while NC State managed four to come out on the winning end. And by avoiding the losers bracket, the Wolfpack earned three days of rest before their next game.

Avent said the team appreciated that time to recover. He said that multiple players and coaches have been sick recently, and it will also help with the team’s pitching depth.

“I just think we need rest," Avent said. "Everybody knows we don't have a deep, deep bullpen. We've battled that all year. So to go in that losers bracket would have been tough for us. But the main thing I think is the rest right now.”