Oral Roberts center fielder Jonah Cox had a chance to etch his name in the record books.

His 47-game hitting streak was tied for third in Division I history, all he needed was a hit in Friday's CWS opener.

Cox finished 0 for 5, yet the Golden Eagles rallied in the ninth for a 6-5 victory over TCU.

“I’m not too worried about losing it,” he said. Cox would much rather have the win.

His first opportunity came in the first inning, with Justin Quinn on base after a one-out single. Cox hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the third, Cox had a chance to redeem himself with Quinn on second. He struck out looking. He struck out again in the fifth.

With the game in the balance, Cox would get two more chances, both to keep the streak alive and deliver some needed runs for Oral Roberts. In the eighth inning, he fouled out to the right fielder. In the ninth, he grounded out to second.

But in the end, it was fine.

The program's second win at the series — and first by a Summit League program — shows, in Cox’s words, “that these guys are really stinking good.”

Coach Ryan Folmar also didn’t seem too concerned over the streak’s end. Both suggested it could be beneficial for the remainder of the tournament.

“He's had to answer a lot of those questions and carry that pressure," Folmer said. "But it's over, now he can relax and go play."

Cox also expressed a sense of relief after the game. “We won, so I’m not going to lose any sleep tonight,” he said with a chuckle.

Both praised the rest of the team, too.

Cox, who spent the past two years in junior college, said he “wouldn’t change any of these guys in the locker room for anyone else.”

Said Folmar: “Jonah doesn't have to win it for us. ... We've got a lot of guys that can play. That's why you have a team.”

That team proved their mettle, moving onto the winners bracket game Sunday night. Cox will get a chance to start a new streak then, and he’ll have a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream: getting one step closer to a national title.

