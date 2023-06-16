Oral Roberts center fielder Jonah Cox had a chance to etch his name in the record books.
His 47-game hitting streak was tied for third in Division I history, all he needed was a hit in Friday's CWS opener.
Cox finished 0 for 5, yet the Golden Eagles rallied in the ninth for a 6-5 victory over TCU.
“I’m not too worried about losing it,” he said. Cox would much rather have the win.
His first opportunity came in the first inning, with Justin Quinn on base after a one-out single. Cox hit into an inning-ending double play.
In the third, Cox had a chance to redeem himself with Quinn on second. He struck out looking. He struck out again in the fifth.
With the game in the balance, Cox would get two more chances, both to keep the streak alive and deliver some needed runs for Oral Roberts. In the eighth inning, he fouled out to the right fielder. In the ninth, he grounded out to second.
But in the end, it was fine.
The program's second win at the series — and first by a Summit League program — shows, in Cox’s words, “that these guys are really stinking good.”
Coach Ryan Folmar also didn’t seem too concerned over the streak’s end. Both suggested it could be beneficial for the remainder of the tournament.
“He's had to answer a lot of those questions and carry that pressure," Folmer said. "But it's over, now he can relax and go play."
Cox also expressed a sense of relief after the game. “We won, so I’m not going to lose any sleep tonight,” he said with a chuckle.
Both praised the rest of the team, too.
Cox, who spent the past two years in junior college, said he “wouldn’t change any of these guys in the locker room for anyone else.”
Said Folmar: “Jonah doesn't have to win it for us. ... We've got a lot of guys that can play. That's why you have a team.”
That team proved their mettle, moving onto the winners bracket game Sunday night. Cox will get a chance to start a new streak then, and he’ll have a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream: getting one step closer to a national title.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 16
Texas A&M's Robert Hogan throws the ball while practicing the day before the start of the College World Series on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Smith takes photos of Texas A&M practicing during before the start of the College World Series on Thursday. Smith drove up from Tyler, Texas.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett high fives Mike Derry of Omaha during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Dylan Campbell (8) prepares for a pitch during batting practice during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M practices the day before the start of the College World Series on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers (right) waits between drills during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas A&M's Brad Rudis (32) high fives Xavier Lovett (20) on the mound during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Casey Kmet catches a ball at second base during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers throws to Jack Zyska during a Men's College World Series practice day at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn sits in the dugout on Thursday at the College World Series practice day. Van Horn was the head coach at Nebraska from 1998 through 2002.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
(Left to right) Auburns' Bryson Ware, Cole Foster, and Ryan Dyal throw and catch balls on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli catches a ball in the outfield on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas assistant coach Bobby Wernes calls out to some players on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Grounds Crew spray paints the College World Series logo onto the field Thursday during the CWS practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
11-year-old Jake Gross, Auburn assistant coach Gabe Gross' son, sits on the side of the photo box on Thursday at the College World Series practice day. Gross said he can't wait to be 13, the age he'll be allowed in the dugout to help his dad and the team.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's team practices on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Grounds Crew sets out stencils to spray paint the College World Series logo onto the field on Thursday during the CWS practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
David Esquer, Stanford's head coach, throws baseballs for batting practice on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Alex Williams collects a ball from Ryan Bruno on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Joe Lomuscio practices hitting on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Bassett, 7 years old from Georgia, plays the Ground Ball Challenge at the College World Series Fan Fest on Thursday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Notre Dame's Jack Findlay signs BJ Ridenour's home run ball he caught at one of Notre Dame's 2003 CWS games at Rosenblatt Stadium on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Alex Greenamyre gets his hair colored blue by Victoria Traudt at the College World Series Fan Fest on Thursday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
(Left to right) Ole Miss' Drew McDaniel, Justin Bench, and Garrett Wood practice catching on Thursday at the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' assistant coach Mike Clement hits balls out to his team on Thursday during the College World Series practice day.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi’s Hayden Leatherwood signs autographs during Thursday’s College World Series fan day at Schwab Field.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: 2022 College World Series food menu items
The Chicken In a Pickle is a fried chicken sandwich featuring a bread-and-butter pickle aioli, crinkle-cut dill pickles and fried pickles.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Chicken Parm Sandwich is a traditional addition to the menu. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The O'Dog is stacked with queso, grilled steak and steak sauce while the Jalapeño Popper Dog is laced with cream cheese, jalapeño jam, bacon bits, and fried jalapeño.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Chicken N' Waffle Fries is covered in a spicy maple aioli featuring sriracha. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Another new flavor this season is the fried sweet chili ribs. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vegetarian option this year is the cauliflower bites on top of tots drizzled in a spicy sauce. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vegetarian option this year is the Cauli Tots drizzled in a curry aioli and sriracha sauce. It is one of the items available at this year's College World Series.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
