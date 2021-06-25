'Just a very tough ball game': Vanderbilt defeats NC State at College World Series

Kumar Rocker wasn't the biggest obstacle facing NC State Friday afternoon at the College World Series.
Not even close.
The Wolfpack lost more than half of their roster to COVID-related issues, and Rocker and Vanderbilt held on for a 3-1 win at TD Ameritrade Park.
"Just a very tough ball game. I thought we pitched extremely well," said Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, whose team staved off elimination Wednesday with a ninth-inning comeback. "We held it together in tough situations. Kumar getting us deep into the ball game, gave us everything he had and kept them down."
Vandy's win sets up another matchup between the Commodores and Wolfpack at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three CWS Finals.
"We knew that was going to be a tough game just because of the situation — the situation that happened before the game and that we had our backs to the wall," said Parker Noland, who had two of Vandy's six hits.
The situation was in the other dugout. Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said there was a lot of confusion when the team found out only 13 of its 27 players would be available to play. Only five of the team's regular starters were in the lineup. Garrett Payne stepped in as an emergency starting pitcher.
They took a quick team vote before taking the field.
"I just told the team what we were dealing with. Two options are forfeit or play with 13 guys," Avent said. "And my vote was to play. Let me know what you want to do. Took about probably six seconds. That's who they are. We found a way to make it work."
After Thursday's CWS game was delayed nearly four hours due to thunderstorms, signs of another type of delay were evident. At 1 p.m., seven minutes before first pitch, the grounds crew stood near the Vanderbilt dugout and had yet to prepare the infield. At 1:03, it was officially announced that the game was being delayed for "health and safety protocols."
Fifteen minutes later, a 2:07 p.m. start time was announced, but the Wolfpack took the field with a depleted roster.
The top five batters in the Wolfpack order were regulars, but the bottom four had a combined 27 at-bats entering Friday. Payne made his first career start and had thrown a total of 8 2/3 innings this season. Sam Highfill, who pitched 7 1/3 innings in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vanderbilt, played first base.
Avent said those players found out about 40 minutes before first pitch they'd be in the starting lineup.
"It's what you love about this game," Avent said. "It's one of the many things we love about this team. And it was just a lot of fun for me today watching these guys compete."
Only 13 players were available, but those 13 played inspired. Payne didn't allow a hit until CJ Rodriguez's two-out single in the fourth brought in the game's first run. Vandy would score two unearned runs in the fourth.
Rightfielder Devonte Brown made a spectacular diving catch for the first out in the second.
And Highfall, in his first at-bat this season, lined a single up the first-base line off Rocker, who had struck out the first six batters. Highfall had three singles on the day.
Rocker, expected to be among the first players taken in next month's MLB draft, was dominant early, striking out eight of the first nine batters. The Wolfpack got to him in the fifth with three singles — one by Highfill — and pulled within 2-1 on a DeAngelo Giles sacrifice fly.
Rocker, who went 5 2/3 innings last Saturday against Arizona, was taken out after six innings having allowed one run and five hits while striking out 11.
"I wanted to throw that fastball in there," said Rocker, who picked up his 14th win this season.
Vanderbilt answered with one in the sixth on Noland's RBI single, although the Commodores had a chance to build on its lead. They left the bases loaded in the sixth and runners at the corners in the seventh.
Vanderbilt left 13 runners on base, while the Wolfpack also stranded 12.
North Carolina State loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but reliever Luke Murphy entered the game and got a popout to end the inning. The Wolfpack also left two on in the eighth and ninth as Murphy earned his ninth save.
