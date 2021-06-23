'Large and unfriendly': Raccoons make appearance at College World Series

“I’ve done some research and they can be pretty brazen,” she said. “They’re not frightened by people and they’re smarter than the average bear.”
Because of their intelligence and nimble forelimbs, raccoons have been known to unscrew jars and open door knobs.
Engdahl said ballpark personnel caught the first raccoon by placing a trap using a cheeseburger as bait. A similar tactic was used to catch the second, with bologna used as bait.
When a stadium employee was asked about the raccoons Tuesday, he characterized them as “large and unfriendly.”
Engdahl, who didn’t know how the animals found their way into the fourth-floor ceiling, said she hopes that’s the end of the saga.
“Being located so close to the river, it’s not unthinkable they found their way here,” she said. “We kind of laughed at first but we can’t have wildlife roaming around the ballpark.”
Photos: College World Series Tuesday June 22
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) gives the hook 'em horns to the crowd following the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) watches the play in the outfield after crashing into Tennessee's Liam Spence (4) at second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) runs to third after crashing into Tennessee's Liam Spence (4) at second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Peyton Manning, center, watches his alma mater, Tennessee, compete in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Drew Gilbert (1) slides safely back to first, past Texas' Zach Zubia (52), after being caught trying to steal second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Tennessee dugout watches their team warm up before the start of the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) rounds the bases on a homer in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas fans watch the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Drew Gilbert (1) crosses home plate and celebrates with teammate Pete Derkay (10) in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans Jeff Vincent, facing, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Norbert Searfoss, of Greenback, Tenn., high five after a play in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tristan Stevens (35) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Max Ferguson (2) bats in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) makes a catch for an out in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Blade Tidwell (29) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Cam Williams (55) bats in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans reach out for a foul ball in the stands during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans celebrate a play in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mitchell Daly (19) bunts the ball in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) slides safely back to first, past Tennessee's Luc Lipcius (40), after being caught trying to steal second in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Tennessee dugout watches the final inning of the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Griffey, of Carter Lake, Iowa, cheers on Texas during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Redmond Walsh (46) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) races to third in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy (30) slides into third in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Pete Derkay (10) walks to the dugout in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Raul Melendez, of El Paso, Tex., carries. Longhorns flag through the crowd during the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mike Antico (5) makes a play in the outfield in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Camden Sewell (16) pitches in the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt (11) and Silas Ardoin (4) high five following the Tennessee vs. Texas College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Tuesday. Texas won the game 8-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas takes the field as a fans throw the horns up ahead of a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee's Jordan Beck celebrates after hitting a double against Texas during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Trey Faltine lays down a sac bunt against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Eric Kennedy drills a home run against Tennessee's during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Eric Kennedy throws the hook em horns up near Tennessee's Jake Rucker after hitting a home run during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Eric Kennedy is greeted after hitting a home run against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Silas Ardoin throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Tennessee's Liam Spence during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Mike Antico steals second base as Tennessee's Liam Spence tries to knock down a throw during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Trey Faltine forces out Tennessee's Liam Spence to start a double play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee's Tony Vitello questions an umpire after assistant coach Ross Kivett was ejected during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson chat with the umpire crew after assistant coach Ross Kivett was ejected during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee assistant Ross Kivett (23) is held back after getting ejected as head coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson look on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson chat with the umpire crew after assistant coach Ross Kivett was ejected during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Douglas Hodo III slides into home as Tennessee's Connor Pavolony tries to get a tag down during a College World Series game on Tuesday. Hodo was called safe on the play.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Douglas Hodo III slides into home as Tennessee's Connor Pavolony tries to get a tag down during a College World Series game on Tuesday. Hodo was called safe on the play.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony looks at home plate umpire Jeff Macias after Texas' Douglas Hodo III was called safe during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee's Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell hug after a season ending loss to Texas in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee players react after a season ending loss to Texas in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello walks off the field after a season ending loss to Texas in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod throws a pitch against Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Griff McGarry throws a pitch against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Chris Newell connects for a RBI double against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Jake Gelof comes home to score against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Chris Newell comes home to score as Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod looks on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Zack Gelof is greeted after scoring against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
A member of the grounds crew collects two beach balls during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Storm clouds loom over TD Ameritrade Park during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Clif McInnis watches Mississippi State take on Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday. McInnis has been a Mississippi State fan since about 1963, or "when I first became aware of the game of baseball," he said.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Megan Dorantes of Kansas City, Kan., does the wave during her first College World Series game between Virginia and Mississippi State on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child hits a beach ball into the outfield crowd during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Children attempt to catch a ball thrown to them between innings during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Liam Spence throws a ball to first base during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Tanner Witt pitches against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Texas fan holds up their horns after Taxes scores against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Texas and Tennessee play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Trey Lipscomb scores against Texas during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans cheer after their team scores against Texas during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mitchell Daly steals second base as Tennessee's Max Ferguson looks to catch a ball during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fans cheer between innings against Texas during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Mitchell Daly looks to the umpire after sliding into home and being called safe against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Kyle Teel slides into first base as Mississippi State's Luke Hancock waits for the throw in the second inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fan Michaela Tolleson watches as the Bulldogs take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Chris Newell slides into second base as a throw gets past Scotty Dubrule during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen runs into the wall as the ball lands in the stands during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
The Mississippi State dugout reacts as Josh Hatcher is safe at first base against Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan heads to second base against Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen drills a three-run home run to take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen celebrates after hitting a three-run home run to take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen(5) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run to take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner leaps as a home from Virginia's Chris Newell clears the left field fence during the eighth inning of a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Chris Newell celebrates an eight inning home run against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State close Landon Sims is greeted after closing out a win over Virginia in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Virginia's Kyle Teel slides into first base as Mississippi State's Luke Hancock waits for the throw in the second inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen hits a three-run homer off of Virginia's Stephen Schoch in the eighth inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Kamren James dives into a photo well catching a foul by off the bat of Virginia's Kyle Teel to end the sixth inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen celebrates his three-run homer off of Virginia's Stephen Schoch in the eighth inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen congratulated bystanders his team for his three-run homer off of Virginia's Stephen Schoch in the eighth inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen gets hit by a pitch from Virginia's Nate Savino in the ninth inning during day four of the College World Series on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans line up before their game against Virginia for the College World Series on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD

SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Oklahoma Joe's hat sits on the roof of TD Ameritrade during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen attempts to catch a foul ball during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Zack Gelof celebrates after hitting a double in the second inning during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Umpires Ramon Armendariz and Travis Katzenmeier discuss a play with Virginia Head Coach Brian O'Connor during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule tags out Virginia's Jake Gelof at second base during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amber Jackson helps her daughter, Rowan Jackson pour syrup on her snow cone during a College World Series game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
