'Large and unfriendly': Raccoons make appearance at College World Series

Bulldogs, Longhorns, Wildcats and a Wolfpack are among the teams at the CWS.

Unfortunately for officials, there also have been raccoons.

A recent video tweet from a TV sports reporter showed a raccoon poking his head through a gap in the ceiling tiles on the press-box level at TD Ameritrade Park. A second tweet two days later showed another raccoon lurking in the booth’s ceiling grate.

It was an unexpected development for MECA Director of Communications Kristyna Engdahl, who said Tuesday that the critters had been captured and released away from the ballpark.

“Playing at an outdoor venue, there are elements of wildlife that we’re going to contend with,” she said. “But we weren’t aware of the raccoons until we saw that tweet the other night.”

The fact TD Ameritrade is vacant for several months each year and last year’s cancellation of the CWS because of COVID-19 also might have contributed to the invasion.

“It wasn’t a normal season in 2020,” she said. “We haven’t had the CWS crowds in here for two years.”