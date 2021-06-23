 Skip to main content
'Large and unfriendly': Raccoons make appearance at College World Series
BASEBALL

Bulldogs, Longhorns, Wildcats and a Wolfpack are among the teams at the CWS.

Unfortunately for officials, there also have been raccoons.

A recent video tweet from a TV sports reporter showed a raccoon poking his head through a gap in the ceiling tiles on the press-box level at TD Ameritrade Park. A second tweet two days later showed another raccoon lurking in the booth’s ceiling grate.

It was an unexpected development for MECA Director of Communications Kristyna Engdahl, who said Tuesday that the critters had been captured and released away from the ballpark.

“Playing at an outdoor venue, there are elements of wildlife that we’re going to contend with,” she said. “But we weren’t aware of the raccoons until we saw that tweet the other night.”

The fact TD Ameritrade is vacant for several months each year and last year’s cancellation of the CWS because of COVID-19 also might have contributed to the invasion.

“It wasn’t a normal season in 2020,” she said. “We haven’t had the CWS crowds in here for two years.”

While raccoons might seem somewhat lovable — the Beatles sang a song about “Rocky Raccoon” and President Calvin Coolidge owned one as a pet — Engdahl said they have no place at the stadium.

“I’ve done some research and they can be pretty brazen,” she said. “They’re not frightened by people and they’re smarter than the average bear.”

Because of their intelligence and nimble forelimbs, raccoons have been known to unscrew jars and open door knobs.

Engdahl said ballpark personnel caught the first raccoon by placing a trap using a cheeseburger as bait. A similar tactic was used to catch the second, with bologna used as bait.

When a stadium employee was asked about the raccoons Tuesday, he characterized them as “large and unfriendly.”

Engdahl, who didn’t know how the animals found their way into the fourth-floor ceiling, said she hopes that’s the end of the saga.

“Being located so close to the river, it’s not unthinkable they found their way here,” she said. “We kind of laughed at first but we can’t have wildlife roaming around the ballpark.”

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

