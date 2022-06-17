Last year's finish motivates Arkansas, Dave Van Horn — as does first CWS title

Dave Van Horn said it had been a “perfect season” for Arkansas, up until that final weekend. That's when the top-seeded Razorbacks dropped the final two games of their super regional to North Carolina State, falling one game short of the College World Series.

A year later, Van Horn finds himself back in Omaha for the seventh time with Arkansas and ninth in his coaching career. Now the question is whether this group will be the one to break through.

“This group is special because they didn't want to be known as the team after the team that didn't do a whole lot and faded at the end of the year,” Van Horn said. “A lot of different personalities came together (this season) — and to me, that makes them special.”

The Razorbacks finished 50-13 in 2021 and won every conference series. They touted a pitching staff that featured Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps and a deep offense. But Arkansas didn’t get the chance to compete for its elusive first national championship.

“We had the downfall last year and we were all sad about it, but it really motivated us this year,” said Connor Noland, who will get the start at 1 p.m. Saturday against Stanford in his team's opener. “Coach talked about it all year, but we've got to do it for those guys that last year maybe didn't get the opportunity.

“We have a lot of guys that haven't been to Omaha before — transfer guys — and some guys that have been here two years. So to have that happen for them, I'm really excited for them. And I think we've got a lot to prove still.”

Opponents are hitting .252 against Noland, who is making his second trip to the CWS. Though the group he was a part of in 2019 may have had more talent, the senior said, this year’s group continues to find a way to win.

“It’s just great to be back,” Van Horn said. “I’ve said it 20 times this last week, it never gets old. It's hard to get here. It's special. These guys did a great job the last couple weekends of playing about as hard as I've seen them play all year.”

The Razorbacks won three of four games in the Stillwater Regional then swept No. 11 North Carolina last weekend in Chapel Hill. It was the first time Arkansas was on the road for a regional since 2015 and a super regional since 2012.

Stanford is riding plenty of momentum into Omaha, too.

The Cardinal staved off elimination five times during regionals and super regionals, then punched their second straight ticket to Omaha with a 10-5 win over UConn on Monday.

“I'm really proud of this team for just the perseverance they've had to have in order to get here,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “It doesn't happen easily, especially coming out of one, our league, and two, the regionals and super regionals. They were just real battles and wars that we made it through. I couldn't be prouder.”

It’ll be another battle Saturday. And in the Arkansas dugout, there’s a sense of unfinished business.

“Last year, we obviously got to watch North Carolina State dogpile on our field, and we took it to heart,” sophomore Cayden Wallace said. “But you've got to forget about it at some point.

“We've just got to get back out there like we did this year and work. We knew that we wanted to be the one dogpiling this year and not just get here, but we wanted to set ourselves up for the chance to win it. That's what we're focused on now.”

Van Horn is ready for that chance to win, too.

“Whether you’ve won it two times or never, you want to win it,” he said. “You want to win it for the fan base, former players, former coach, coaches — you'd love to see your team dogpile on the field. But I don't want the players to feel it's a failure if you don't win it.

“It's unbelievable how tough it is to get here. I've lived it many times and I've been on the other end of it. The heartbreak, maybe three times, and that's what's hard to swallow. But winning it would be great. I want to win it and I've wanted to win it since I started coaching.”

Probable starters: Connor Noland (7-5, 3.86 ERA, 100.1 IP, 105 SO) vs. Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88 ERA, 97 IP, 90 SO)

History: This is Arkansas' 11th trip to the CWS, including playing in three of the past four tourneys. The Razorbacks are 15-20 in the CWS. Stanford is making its second straight CWS appearance and 18th trip overall. ... The Cardinal are 41-31 in the event, including two national titles. ... Stanford beat Arkansas 5-0 Feb. 27 in Round Rock, Texas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.