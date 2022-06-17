Live updates: College World Series, June 17

The 2022 College World Series starts today, with eight of the best teams in college baseball competing for a national championship at Charles Schwab Field of Omaha.
Schedule
1 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma
6 p.m.: Texas vs. Notre Dame
