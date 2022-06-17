 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
BASEBALL

Live updates: College World Series, June 17

  • 0

The 2022 College World Series starts today, with eight of the best teams in college baseball competing for a national championship at Charles Schwab Field of Omaha.

The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com for more coverage.

Schedule

1 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

6 p.m.: Texas vs. Notre Dame

CWS coverage

» Survival of the Grittiest: As the world changes, the College World Series keeps evolving

» Shatel: The CWS has survived — and thrived — since its move to downtown Omaha

People are also reading…

» Chatelain: The SEC has four teams in the CWS. How did the conference become so dominant?

» Patterson: CWS batboy contest changed future sports writer's mind — at least about Oklahoma

» Get to know all eight teams

» Fan guide

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert