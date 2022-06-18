Live updates: College World Series, June 18

The 2022 College World Series continues today, with eight of the best teams in college baseball competing for a national championship at Charles Schwab Field of Omaha.
The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com for more coverage.
Schedule
1 p.m.: Stanford vs. Arkansas
6 p.m.: Auburn vs. Ole Miss
CWS coverage
Arkansas and Stanford are game three of the College World Series. Check out everything you need to know for the matchup between the Razorbacks and the Cardinal.