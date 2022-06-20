Live updates: College World Series, June 20

The 2022 College World Series continues today, with eight of the best teams in college baseball competing for a national championship at Charles Schwab Field of Omaha.
The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com for more coverage.
Schedule
1 p.m.: Stanford vs. Auburn
6 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
