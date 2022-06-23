Live updates: College World Series, June 23

The 2022 College World Series continues today!
Oklahoma clinched its spot in the championship series with a win over Texas A&M on Wednesday, while Arkansas forced a winner-take-all game after downing Ole Miss. But by the end of the day, the championship field will be set.
The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned at Charles Schwab Field. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com for more coverage.
Schedule
3 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss