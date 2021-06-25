Live updates: College World Series, June 25

The College World Series continues Friday with four teams left competing for a national championship at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park. There are two games on the schedule today, and it's possible the championship series gets set.
The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.
Friday's schedule
» NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
» Mississippi State vs. Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN)