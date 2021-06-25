 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: College World Series, June 25
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Live updates: College World Series, June 25

  • Updated
  • 0

Vanderbilt stays alive with dramatic win over Stanford

The College World Series continues Friday with four teams left competing for a national championship at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park. There are two games on the schedule today, and it's possible the championship series gets set.

The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.

Friday's schedule

» NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m. (ESPN2) 

» Mississippi State vs. Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN) 

CWS coverage

» Texas eliminates Virginia from the College World Series

» It's NC State vs. Vanderbilt again, but the Wolfpack got to rest as Commodores battled

» Dress for theme night at Thursday, Friday CWS games

» Vanderbilt rallies in bottom of ninth to eliminate Stanford from CWS

» Shatel: 25 years later, CWS hero Warren Morris' story keeps getting better

» Chatelain: The strikeout era of college baseball

» Welcome back! Omaha's ready to put on a show

» Schedule/Bracket | Fan guide

Live updates

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert