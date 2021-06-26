 Skip to main content
Live updates: College World Series, June 26
BASEBALL

Live updates: College World Series, June 26

The iconic statue is selfie central for College World Series fans.

The College World Series continues Saturday with three teams left competing for a national championship at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park. Vanderbilt already has claimed their spot in the championship series, but Mississippi State and Texas will battle for the remaining spot today.

The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.

Saturday's schedule

» Mississippi State vs. Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN2) 

Live updates

