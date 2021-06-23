Longhorns believe catcher Silas Ardoin is 'the best in the country'

He has one stolen base this season and his .247 batting average is the lowest of any Texas starter.
But nobody — especially not head coach David Pierce — underestimates the importance of freshman catcher Silas Ardoin.
The Louisiana native proved his worth again Tuesday in the Longhorns’ 8-4 win over Tennessee. Ardoin made what Pierce called the key play in the game as Texas staved off elimination and sent the Volunteers home.
Tennessee trailed 3-2 in the third inning but loaded the bases with no outs. Clean-up batter Drew Gilbert then hit a hard grounder to third baseman Cam Williams, who fired to Ardoin to get the force at home.
But Williams’ throw was off line, and Ardoin had to make a quick adjustment. Not only did he backhand the ball on the short hop to get the out, he then fired to first to complete the 5-2-3 double play.
“I told him it’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen — ever — because of the situation,” Pierce said. “If that ball gets past him, they score two. It could have unraveled on us.”
Pierce, who once joked that he could probably beat Ardoin in a race from third base to home, didn’t stop there.
“He’s been tremendous,” Pierce said. “The things he does that are so good that are unnoticed.”
The No. 9 hitter in the Longhorns’ order also came through with his bat. He belted a two-run single in the three-run fourth inning that put Texas ahead to stay.
Ardoin, who has started 50 of the Longhorns’ 68 games, is expected to be back behind the plate Thursday at 6 p.m. when Texas plays Virginia in another elimination game. The Cavaliers dropped into the losers bracket after falling to Mississippi State 6-5 on Tuesday night.
It’s no accident that Ardoin is such a solid backstop. His father, Danny, was a catcher in the majors for five teams from 2000 to 2008, and he played 25 games for the Triple-A Omaha Royals in 2002.
Pierce said the young catcher also is a calming influence on the diamond.
“He’s just got a knack to soothe the pitching staff,” Pierce said. “He has a sense of humor when he’s off the field and is very respectful.”
Ardoin worked Tuesday with freshman reliever Tanner Witt, who pitched 5⅔ innings of scoreless relief. At one point, Ardoin made a visit to the mound and put his hand on Witt’s shoulder.
“I’ll go to war with that guy any day,” Witt said.
Left fielder Eric Kennedy agreed.
“He’s been grinding all year,” he said. “He’s a great catcher, the best in the country.”
