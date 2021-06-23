Longhorns believe catcher Silas Ardoin is 'the best in the country'

“I told him it’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen — ever — because of the situation,” Pierce said. “If that ball gets past him, they score two. It could have unraveled on us.”

Pierce, who once joked that he could probably beat Ardoin in a race from third base to home, didn’t stop there.

“He’s been tremendous,” Pierce said. “The things he does that are so good that are unnoticed.”

The No. 9 hitter in the Longhorns’ order also came through with his bat. He belted a two-run single in the three-run fourth inning that put Texas ahead to stay.

Ardoin, who has started 50 of the Longhorns’ 68 games, is expected to be back behind the plate Thursday at 6 p.m. when Texas plays Virginia in another elimination game. The Cavaliers dropped into the losers bracket after falling to Mississippi State 6-5 on Tuesday night.

It’s no accident that Ardoin is such a solid backstop. His father, Danny, was a catcher in the majors for five teams from 2000 to 2008, and he played 25 games for the Triple-A Omaha Royals in 2002.