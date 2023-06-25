It’s almost unfathomable to think that Florida and LSU have the same mentality heading into Monday night’s winner-take-all game for the national championship.

After all, the Gators set a ballpark record by hitting six home runs while the Tigers, who were in the driver’s seat for a national title, lost by 20 runs.

And yet after the dust settled and the baseballs stopped flying over the fence Sunday, it was difficult to tell which team experienced which result.

When the winning coach Kevin O’Sullivan says, “We're excited about the opportunity to play tomorrow. ... We’ll have to reset, reboot,” it's obvious this game was a stepping stone toward one with much more importance.

“We’re ready to go,” LSU’s Gavin Dugas said. “We're going to do what we need to do to get ready for tomorrow night.”

Perhaps one of the reasons for this businesslike approach is the status of Tiger pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes, 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA, pitched three days ago against Wake Forest. He tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts to help LSU reach the championship series.

He threw 120 pitches, however, and his availability for Monday's season finale remains in doubt.

“We do a process to figure that (player availability) out," LSU coach Jay Johnson. "That doesn’t take place until the day of the game. We’ll see who is available.”

The Gators responded to the reticence by keeping their cards close to the vest.

“Whoever pitches for them, that's their decision to make,” O’Sullivan said. “Whoever they decide to throw, we'll be ready to play.”

Johnson maintained that he and his team would be ready to go whether Skenes makes his 20th appearance of the season. Or if LSU goes with someone else.

“We're going to stick to how we prepare and roll it out tomorrow and give it everything we have,” he said about Monday’s title game.

“I feel great with my team, with the players we have,” he added.

However, Skenes’ presence will be a major factor Monday.

When comparing his team’s performance the first two games of the series — three runs allowed in the first game and 24 in the second — O’Sullivan said, “we've hit the entire year. We just ran into a really good pitcher last night.”

But Skenes is no mere “really good” pitcher. He is among the best, if not the best, in the college game.

The recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to the top collegiate player, Skenes is top five in Division 1 in strikeouts, wins and ERA.

Johnson said he plans to "get these guys rested,” but confidence will be higher if the Tigers have Skenes on the mound.

Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes winner for LSU — Skenes was a fellow finalist — also emphasized the importance of recovery.

"We're going to do what we've got to do tonight to get our bodies right, and we'll be good for tomorrow,” he said.

Recovery will be key for both squads. But so will putting their best players on the field.

