It’s almost unfathomable to think that Florida and LSU have the same mentality heading into Monday night’s winner-take-all game for the national championship.
After all, the Gators set a ballpark record by hitting six home runs while the Tigers, who were in the driver’s seat for a national title, lost by 20 runs.
And yet after the dust settled and the baseballs stopped flying over the fence Sunday, it was difficult to tell which team experienced which result.
When the winning coach Kevin O’Sullivan says, “We're excited about the opportunity to play tomorrow. ... We’ll have to reset, reboot,” it's obvious this game was a stepping stone toward one with much more importance.
“We’re ready to go,” LSU’s Gavin Dugas said. “We're going to do what we need to do to get ready for tomorrow night.”
Perhaps one of the reasons for this businesslike approach is the status of Tiger pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes, 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA, pitched three days ago against Wake Forest. He tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts to help LSU reach the championship series.
He threw 120 pitches, however, and his availability for Monday's season finale remains in doubt.
“We do a process to figure that (player availability) out," LSU coach Jay Johnson. "That doesn’t take place until the day of the game. We’ll see who is available.”
The Gators responded to the reticence by keeping their cards close to the vest.
“Whoever pitches for them, that's their decision to make,” O’Sullivan said. “Whoever they decide to throw, we'll be ready to play.”
Johnson maintained that he and his team would be ready to go whether Skenes makes his 20th appearance of the season. Or if LSU goes with someone else.
“We're going to stick to how we prepare and roll it out tomorrow and give it everything we have,” he said about Monday’s title game.
“I feel great with my team, with the players we have,” he added.
However, Skenes’ presence will be a major factor Monday.
When comparing his team’s performance the first two games of the series — three runs allowed in the first game and 24 in the second — O’Sullivan said, “we've hit the entire year. We just ran into a really good pitcher last night.”
But Skenes is no mere “really good” pitcher. He is among the best, if not the best, in the college game.
The recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to the top collegiate player, Skenes is top five in Division 1 in strikeouts, wins and ERA.
Johnson said he plans to "get these guys rested,” but confidence will be higher if the Tigers have Skenes on the mound.
Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes winner for LSU — Skenes was a fellow finalist — also emphasized the importance of recovery.
"We're going to do what we've got to do tonight to get our bodies right, and we'll be good for tomorrow,” he said.
Recovery will be key for both squads. But so will putting their best players on the field.
Photos: College World Championship Series, June 25
Florida's Brandon Neely (22), from left, Tyler Shelnut (6) and BT Riopelle (15) give autographs to young fans following the Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Florida won 24-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paxton Kling, right and Ethan Frey come off the field after Florida scored 5 runs in the top of the ninth inning during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Florida's 24 runs scored was an all-time single-game record. They won 24-4.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) celebrates the final out of the Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday. Florida won 24-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Haley Stelly, 7, of Baton Rouge, La., licks her fingers while eating cotton candy in the Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday. Florida won 24-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ben Nippolt walks off the field as Florida celebrates their 24-4 victory during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jared Jones watches Florida's BT Riopelle score on a ninth-inning home run during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Sam Dutton (17) walks off the field after the Tigers were defeated by Florida, 24-4,
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) celebrates the final out as the Gators defeat LSU, 24-4,
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) rounds third base after a home run during the ninth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans high-five after another home run during the ninth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU bench reacts during the ninth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) embraces Florida's Tucker Talbott (32) after hitting a home run as LSU's Jared Jones (22) walks back to the plate during the eighth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) catches the ball as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) is thrown out at first base during the eighth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Jack Merrifield (53) during the ninth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Josh Pearson (11) during the eighth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) catches the ball to tag out Florida's Josh Rivera (24) at first base during the eighth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) steps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) walks away from the Florida bullpen after a two-run home run by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the eighth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) connects to hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts after a two-run home run by LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) hit a home run during the eighth inning
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after a double next to LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) during the eighth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) throws to the infield after catching a fly ball during the eighth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) hits a single during the eighth inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A plastic bag flies through the air during the seventh inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) catches the ball to tag out LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) at first base during the seventh inning
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the seventh inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) celebrates after a double during the seventh inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) pitches during the sixth inning
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Sam Dutton (17) pitches during the ninth inning
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) throws the ball to the infield on a double by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the seventh inning
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida bench celebrates during the seventh inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Christian Little (99) pitches during the seventh inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A young LSU fan wears a tiger head with an alligator in it's mouth in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Faith Crawford and Brian Comey of Baton Rouge, La. take a selfie during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Light illuminates the outfield during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) drops the ground ball during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) hits a single during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators attempt to catch Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) home run ball during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans celebrate after a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Colby Halter (5) celebrates a double during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) throws to first for a double play during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Blake Purnell (41) pitches during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Bryce Collins (21) reacts after Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) hit a home run during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds up an ear of corn during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Blake Money (44) pitches during the sixth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
second base umpire Ramon Armendariz motions in the foreground as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) is tagged out by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) at first base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Nick Ficarrotta (46) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds up a gator and wooden bat during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) reacts after a overthrows to first base to allow a run during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) reacts after a overthrows to first base to allow a run during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) tags out Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) at second base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU fan cheers during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players wait on the mound for Florida's Blake Purnell (41) to come in to relieve during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An LSU fan holds up a rubber chicken during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Bryce Collins (21) pitches during the fifth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) is tagged out attempting to steal second base by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) is tagged out at second base during the fourth inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts after grounding out during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), second from right, celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates next to LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida fans react after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU head coach Jay Johnson walks to the mound during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) fumbles with the ball on a single hit by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) drops the ball after fielding a ground ball by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after being hit in by Josh Rivera (24) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) throws the ball to the infield after a single hit by Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) and home plate umpire Jeff Head watch the ball after Evans connected for a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) connects to hit a grand slam during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Florida dugout celebrates a grand slam hit by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the third inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU holds a meeting on the pitchers mound in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) steals third base during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
home plate umpire Jeff Head motions at LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) as he and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) exchange words after Dugas was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The LSU dugout reacts after Gavin Dugas (8) was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A LSU sports tiger earrings during game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) and Florida's BT Riopelle (15) exchange words as home plate umpire Jeff Head motions after Dugas was hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) is hit by the pitch during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) pitches during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2), center, celebrates with the Gator dugout after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates with Colby Halter (5) after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan walks to the mound during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1), Ty Floyd (9) and Josh Pearson (11) greet Dylan Crews (3) after Crews was hit in by Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) hit in Dylan Crews (3) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators walk through the concourse during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) connects during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Ty Evans (2) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Hurston Waldrep (12) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's catcher BT Riopelle (15) hands the ball to pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) hits a single during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single next to Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags blow in the wind during the second inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Charles Schwab Field during game two of the College World Series championship series in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) scores a run off a double hit by Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players watch the field from the first base dugout during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans cheer after LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) struck out the final Florida batter during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) attempts to throw out Florida's Cade Kurland (4) at first base in front of LSU's Tommy White (47) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) watches the pitch go by during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Nate Ackenhausen (30) pitches during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida players walk to the dugout before the start of in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) crosses first base as LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) catches the ball during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's BT Riopelle (15) reacts after striking out next to LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) during the first inning in game two of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
