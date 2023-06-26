The Bayou beatdown began early. Then came an hours-long coronation for LSU that was 14 years in the making.
Paul Skenes took a midgame stroll from dugout to bullpen — no need for the ace right-hander and imminent MLB top draft pick to push himself and pitch on this Monday night. Players were trading hugs by the sixth inning. First baseman Tre’ Morgan was pointing to his ring finger by the seventh. Chants of “LSU!” echoed into the night in the ninth as Schwab Field Omaha unofficially doubled as Baton Rouge North.
LSU, 18, Florida 4. College baseball’s preseason No. 1 team ends where it began.
“Right people, right place, right time,” LSU second-year coach Jay Johnson said afterward. “This is the way it was supposed to go.”
The Tigers (54-17) did it in no-doubt fashion in the College World Series winner-take-all finale. They rapped a CWS game-record 24 hits — one more than Florida (54-17) pounded out against them a day earlier. Thatcher Hurd spotted the Gators a pair of quick runs before settling in and the visitors led 10-2 in the fourth inning.
They cruised from there. A final swinging strikeout touched off a dogpile near the mound as the Tigers secured their seventh crown — second most all-time — and first since 2009.
“To finally say we’re national champions?” said LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who finished 4 for 6. “I can’t wait to put another flag in right field — it’s going to be awesome.”
Florida initially looked like it brought the momentum of Sunday’s 20-run drubbing to the season’s final game. Starter Jac Caglianone fanned a pair of Tigers on 99-mph fastballs in a scoreless first inning. The Gators led off their half with a Cade Kurland single and a Wyatt Langford two-run, 401-foot blast of a hanging breaking ball over the left-field bullpen.
That sent a contingent of gold jerseys jogging from the first-base dugout to the right-field ‘pen. They didn’t stay up long.
Hurd — the sophomore right-hander and UCLA transfer — found the command of his curveball. Paired with mid-90s heat, he mowed through the Florida lineup across six innings that included seven strikeouts and two walks on 90 pitches.
By the time he left to a round of high-fives, Hurd had long forgotten the quick 2-0 deficit by retiring 18 of 21 Gators — allowing two harmless walks and a plunked batter while coaxing 10 fly-ball outs — the rest of the way. His team held an 11-2 lead that would only grow larger.
LSU got rolling with a six-run second to chase Caglianone, who walked three Tigers and hit another. Jordan Thompson — who had been 1 for 30 in Omaha — lined an 0-2 pitch to left to drive in his team’s first run. A Tommy White single and Morgan sacrifice fly did further damage as a Florida starter failed to give quality length for a third straight time in the championship series.
The game got out of hand from there. Four LSU runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Josh Pearson two-run bomb to right and scoring singles from Thompson and Cade Beloso. The Beloso hit to right-center scored catcher Alex Milazzo from first but quieted the partisan crowd when the junior suffered a foot injury on an awkward slide at home. Milazzo — the No. 9 hitter who had walked twice and singled in three plate appearances — was helped off the field and later returned to the dugout in a walking boot.
“A really good team that played one of their best games of the year at the right time,” said Florida coach O’Sullivan, whose Gators beat LSU in the 2017 final. “Tip your cap to them.”
LSU made it 11-2 in the seventh when Hayden Travinski worked a bases-loaded walk. Then 14-4 in the eighth as it batted around for a second time. The four-run ninth was essentially glorified batting practice, capped by a two-run moon shot to right from Brayden Jobert.
Florida added solo homers by Ty Evans in the seventh and Kurland in the eighth to tie the CWS record with 17 team round-trippers. By then they only briefly dampened “LSU!” chants bouncing into the darkening sky. Swaths of purple and gold making up the vast majority of the 24,878 at Schwab Field roared louder with every out.
A different SEC team has won each of the last four College World Series titles. Had Arkansas caught a foul ball near first base in the 2018 final, the league would have six different winners in six seasons.
This was LSU’s time. And among a CWS with a record-tying eight one-run games, the Tigers left no drama on the final night of year.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Crews said. “I can’t put words to it.”
The 2023 College World Series bracket, after championship
Photos: College World Series Championship Series, June 26
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) and Christian Little (99) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) and Alex Milazzo (7) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Jamey Johnson, of Pitkin, La., grabs the hand of LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) and celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
A trophy sits on the grass as LSU celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Chris Abshire, of Fort Collins, Colo., celebrates following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
Wes St. Pierre, of Gonzales, La., celebrates a play in the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14), center, and the Florida dugout reacts during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) slides into third base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) rounds second base during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Riley Cooper (38) pitches during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) gestures after hitting a home run as he runs past LSU's Tommy White (47) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) leaps up misses the catch on the outfield fence to allow a home run by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) high-fives a LSU staff member after pitching during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) leaps into the air as he reacts after a call from home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) hits a single during the sixth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU fans celebrate the final out of the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A LSU fan cheers during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) runs to third base during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, right, cheers during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the bullpen as the crowd cheers behind him during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Luke Heyman (28) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Tyler Nesbitt (10) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) is helped off the field after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) reacts after sustaining an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players react after LSU's Alex Milazzo (7), bottom, sustained an injury while scoring a run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) becomes injured while scoring past Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) leaps over Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. Milazzo was injured from the play.
The LSU dugout waits to celebrate with Josh Pearson (11) after Pearson hit a home run during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Christian Little (99) and the dugout celebrates after LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) hit a double for a RBI during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) holds onto second base after hitting a double beside Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates beside Florida's Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a double during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ty Evans (2) throws to the infield after LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) hit a double during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) warms up with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst and other Florida staff watching on during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The LSU dugout celebrate a home run hit by Josh Pearson (11) during the fourth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Cade Kurland (4) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball against the outfield fence line hit by Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Ryan Slater (13) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators watch a foul ball hit by LSU's Tommy White (47) fly into the stands during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Fisher (3) pitches during the third inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's Ty Evans (2) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) catches a fly ball during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan relieves Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) reacts after walking a batter to allow a run during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) watches a ball fly past him during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts after being hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) reacts after hitting by the pitch as home plate umpire Billy Van Raaphorst motions beside Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) in the background during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) is hit by the pitch during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson talks with the batters during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hit by Florida's BT Riopelle (15) during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Officials discuss a runners interference call at first base during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) tags out Florida's Josh Rivera (24) at first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) watches the ball after hitting a single for a RBI single during the second inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates with Jac Caglianone (14) and Josh Rivera (24) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Josh Rivera (24) celebrates after LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) was struck out during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) runs to first base during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Cade Kurland (4) successfully steals second ahead of LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Wyatt Langford (36) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout celebrates after Wyatt Langford (36) hit a two-run home run during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout reacts during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) walks to the dugout before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Spectators sit in the outfield grandstands before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
A young Florida fan cheers before the start of game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) reacts as he walks to first base after being hit by the pitch during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) pitches during the first inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Breclynn, 11, left, and Quinley Leick, 9, of Treynor apply Florida Gator colors to their faces in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans wait near the Florida dugout for the players to take the field ahead of the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Gary Standridge, of Paradise, Tex., arrives for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
Fans arrive near the entrance with the Road to Omaha Sculpture for the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) gestures on third base after hitting a triple next to Florida's Colby Halter (5) during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) walks to the dugout from the bullpen before the ninth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) runs to third base after connecting during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) high-fives as he walks to the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
The Florida dugout watches the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Brayden Jobert (6) races to first after hitting a single during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) pitches during the eighth inning in game three of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) and LSU's Hayden Travinski (25) celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU players celebrate after defeating Florida, 18-4, to win the College World Series Championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Fans walk up the stairs to their seats before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Florida fans walk under a collection of team flags before the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
A Florida player reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida's dugout reacts to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
Florida players react to LSU winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson holds up the championship trophy to his team after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU celebrates winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) holds up the trophy after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with his former teammates Christopher Reid, center, and Bryce Gauthier, left, after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tommy White (47) high-fives fans after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with his former teammate Bryce Gauthier after winning the third game of the Men’s College World Series championship series against Florida at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday. LSU won 18-4.
