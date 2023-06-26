The Bayou beatdown began early. Then came an hours-long coronation for LSU that was 14 years in the making.

Paul Skenes took a midgame stroll from dugout to bullpen — no need for the ace right-hander and imminent MLB top draft pick to push himself and pitch on this Monday night. Players were trading hugs by the sixth inning. First baseman Tre’ Morgan was pointing to his ring finger by the seventh. Chants of “LSU!” echoed into the night in the ninth as Schwab Field Omaha unofficially doubled as Baton Rouge North.

LSU, 18, Florida 4. College baseball’s preseason No. 1 team ends where it began.

“Right people, right place, right time,” LSU second-year coach Jay Johnson said afterward. “This is the way it was supposed to go.”

The Tigers (54-17) did it in no-doubt fashion in the College World Series winner-take-all finale. They rapped a CWS game-record 24 hits — one more than Florida (54-17) pounded out against them a day earlier. Thatcher Hurd spotted the Gators a pair of quick runs before settling in and the visitors led 10-2 in the fourth inning.

They cruised from there. A final swinging strikeout touched off a dogpile near the mound as the Tigers secured their seventh crown — second most all-time — and first since 2009.

“To finally say we’re national champions?” said LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who finished 4 for 6. “I can’t wait to put another flag in right field — it’s going to be awesome.”

Florida initially looked like it brought the momentum of Sunday’s 20-run drubbing to the season’s final game. Starter Jac Caglianone fanned a pair of Tigers on 99-mph fastballs in a scoreless first inning. The Gators led off their half with a Cade Kurland single and a Wyatt Langford two-run, 401-foot blast of a hanging breaking ball over the left-field bullpen.

That sent a contingent of gold jerseys jogging from the first-base dugout to the right-field ‘pen. They didn’t stay up long.

Hurd — the sophomore right-hander and UCLA transfer — found the command of his curveball. Paired with mid-90s heat, he mowed through the Florida lineup across six innings that included seven strikeouts and two walks on 90 pitches.

By the time he left to a round of high-fives, Hurd had long forgotten the quick 2-0 deficit by retiring 18 of 21 Gators — allowing two harmless walks and a plunked batter while coaxing 10 fly-ball outs — the rest of the way. His team held an 11-2 lead that would only grow larger.

LSU got rolling with a six-run second to chase Caglianone, who walked three Tigers and hit another. Jordan Thompson — who had been 1 for 30 in Omaha — lined an 0-2 pitch to left to drive in his team’s first run. A Tommy White single and Morgan sacrifice fly did further damage as a Florida starter failed to give quality length for a third straight time in the championship series.

The game got out of hand from there. Four LSU runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Josh Pearson two-run bomb to right and scoring singles from Thompson and Cade Beloso. The Beloso hit to right-center scored catcher Alex Milazzo from first but quieted the partisan crowd when the junior suffered a foot injury on an awkward slide at home. Milazzo — the No. 9 hitter who had walked twice and singled in three plate appearances — was helped off the field and later returned to the dugout in a walking boot.

“A really good team that played one of their best games of the year at the right time,” said Florida coach O’Sullivan, whose Gators beat LSU in the 2017 final. “Tip your cap to them.”

LSU made it 11-2 in the seventh when Hayden Travinski worked a bases-loaded walk. Then 14-4 in the eighth as it batted around for a second time. The four-run ninth was essentially glorified batting practice, capped by a two-run moon shot to right from Brayden Jobert.

Florida added solo homers by Ty Evans in the seventh and Kurland in the eighth to tie the CWS record with 17 team round-trippers. By then they only briefly dampened “LSU!” chants bouncing into the darkening sky. Swaths of purple and gold making up the vast majority of the 24,878 at Schwab Field roared louder with every out.

A different SEC team has won each of the last four College World Series titles. Had Arkansas caught a foul ball near first base in the 2018 final, the league would have six different winners in six seasons.

This was LSU’s time. And among a CWS with a record-tying eight one-run games, the Tigers left no drama on the final night of year.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Crews said. “I can’t put words to it.”​

