In the hours leading up to when a champion was crowned Monday night in the final game of the College World Series, LSU and Florida fans expressed high confidence their team would topple the other and become national champions.

On Monday afternoon, LSU fans were out in droves around the ballpark in restaurants and Baseball Village — leading LSU fan Trey Clark to dub the area “Baton Rouge North.” Based on their jovial demeanor, it seemed a bit hard to believe their Tigers gave up a record 24 runs the night before to the Gators. The lopsided loss came a day after LSU pulled out a 4-3 win in 11 innings in the first game of the best-of-three series.

“Here’s the thing: 24-4 is the same as 4-3. We’ve both got to win victories,” said Clark’s father Rey while sitting outside of Blatt Beer & Table.

Eating pizza with his family on the patio at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, Sam Dalton expressed confidence LSU would rebound to take the trophy.

“We’ve got Captain America. Hopefully, he’ll pitch today,” Dalton said, referring to LSU ace pitcher Paul Skenes. A possible No. 1 selection in the upcoming MLB draft, Skenes has been heavily used recently as he has thrown more than 240 pitches in his last two starts.

While they were outnumbered by LSU fans, Florida fans are also feeling confident.

Ava Gueck, a sophomore at Florida, was eating lunch with her father at Blatt Beer & Table feeling “very excited” for the game tonight.

“Hopefully we’ll take our momentum from yesterday” and grab the championship, she said.

Yesterday’s record-setting offensive outburst also gave Will Caton and Ceci Salas hope the Gators could win the decisive game. They plan to watch the game on TV.

“It comes down to the better team,” Caton said.

While the players will ultimately be the ones to determine the game’s outcome, Trey Clark is doing what he can to maximize LSU’s chances of winning by adhering to one superstition. On Monday, he was wearing his LSU Tigers T-shirt. Every time he’s worn the shirt and Skenes has pitched, Clark said, LSU has won.

“I’m not wearing any of the same clothes as yesterday,” Clark said.

