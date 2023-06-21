LSU and its legion of fans won't be heading home just yet.

The Tigers staved off elimination at the CWS on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Wake Forest. The victory forces a rematch between the teams Thursday at 6 p.m. to determine Florida's opponent in the best-of-three final.

A crowd of 25,214 at Schwab Stadium watched as the Demon Deacons — previously unbeaten in the tournament — jumped to a 2-0 lead. LSU scored one in the second and four in the third.

The big blow in that third inning was a three-run homer by Cade Beloso. His drive over the right-field fence caromed off the wall in the back of the Wake Forest bullpen.

Just as important was the relief job done by LSU freshman Griffin Herring, the Tigers' third pitcher in less than two innings of play. He held the fort, pitching 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Facing elimination with a loss, the LSU pitching staff was on a short leash all night. Starter Javen Coleman went 1 1/3 innings and Blake Money threw another one-third before Herring entered the game.

Wake Forest went ahead in the second on a two-run single by Tommy Hawke. Herring came on and got the final out by striking out Nick Kurtz.

LSU (51-16) got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Beloso drew a one-out walk and scored on a double to right by Brayden Jobert.

After the Deacons were retired in order in the third, the Tigers scored four to move ahead for good. A wild pitch scored Dylan Crews before Beloso unloaded on a 2-0 pitch, smashing his 15th homer of the season.

Herring continued to confound the Wake Forest batters, keeping them off the scoreboard while allowing just three hits. He ran into trouble in the seventh after yielding a single and hitting a batter.

Freshman Gavin Guidry came on with one out and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.

Wake Forest threatened in the eighth when Bennett Lee and Marek Houston singled with two outs. Junior left-hander Riley Cooper came on and retired Hawke on a line drive snagged by third baseman Tommy White.

Wake Forest went back to work in the ninth as Lucas Costello drew a leadoff walk. Cooper caught Kurtz and Brock Wilken looking before Justin Johnson grounded to third to end it.

​Herring picked up the victory, striking out six in an 80-pitch performance.

Cooper was credited with the save.

Thursday's game will be the third between the teams at the Series. Wake Forest posted a 3-2 win Monday before LSU's victory Wednesday.

