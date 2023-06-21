LSU and its legion of fans won't be heading home just yet.
The Tigers staved off elimination at the CWS on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Wake Forest. The victory forces a rematch between the teams Thursday at 6 p.m. to determine Florida's opponent in the best-of-three final.
A crowd of 25,214 at Schwab Stadium watched as the Demon Deacons — previously unbeaten in the tournament — jumped to a 2-0 lead. LSU scored one in the second and four in the third.
The big blow in that third inning was a three-run homer by Cade Beloso. His drive over the right-field fence caromed off the wall in the back of the Wake Forest bullpen.
Just as important was the relief job done by LSU freshman Griffin Herring, the Tigers' third pitcher in less than two innings of play. He held the fort, pitching 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Facing elimination with a loss, the LSU pitching staff was on a short leash all night. Starter Javen Coleman went 1 1/3 innings and Blake Money threw another one-third before Herring entered the game.
Wake Forest went ahead in the second on a two-run single by Tommy Hawke. Herring came on and got the final out by striking out Nick Kurtz.
LSU (51-16) got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Beloso drew a one-out walk and scored on a double to right by Brayden Jobert.
After the Deacons were retired in order in the third, the Tigers scored four to move ahead for good. A wild pitch scored Dylan Crews before Beloso unloaded on a 2-0 pitch, smashing his 15th homer of the season.
Herring continued to confound the Wake Forest batters, keeping them off the scoreboard while allowing just three hits. He ran into trouble in the seventh after yielding a single and hitting a batter.
Freshman Gavin Guidry came on with one out and struck out the next two batters to retire the side.
Wake Forest threatened in the eighth when Bennett Lee and Marek Houston singled with two outs. Junior left-hander Riley Cooper came on and retired Hawke on a line drive snagged by third baseman Tommy White.
Wake Forest went back to work in the ninth as Lucas Costello drew a leadoff walk. Cooper caught Kurtz and Brock Wilken looking before Justin Johnson grounded to third to end it.
Herring picked up the victory, striking out six in an 80-pitch performance.
Cooper was credited with the save.
Thursday's game will be the third between the teams at the Series. Wake Forest posted a 3-2 win Monday before LSU's victory Wednesday.
Check out the latest update of the 2023 CWS bracket from Omaha.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 21
Auburn vs. Arkansas the College World Series on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Jalen Battles forces out Auburn's Brody Moore while turning a double play during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Auburn’s Brody Moore and Sonny DiChiara hug after the Tigers’ season ending loss to Arkansas in theCollege World Series on Tuesday.
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara shakes hands with Arkansas' Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Arkansas’ Evan Taylor signs autographs for fans after their win over Auburn in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Auburn's Sonny DiChiara hugs Arkansas' Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Auburn's Kason Howell reflects after the final out of the Tigers’ season ending loss to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Braydon Webb is greeted by Jalen Battles after scoring on a RBI single from Peyton Stovall against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Michael Turner helps Auburn's Brody Moore up after they collided at second base during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Auburn's Mike Bello can’t locate a home run hit by Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Cayden Wallace is called out at third base after Auburn's Blake Rambusch held a tag on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
The Auburn bench looks on as Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli rounds the bases after a two-run home run during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Will McEntire laughs with Peyton Stovall after making a play against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Michael Turner smiles after scoring on Chris Lanzilli’s two-run home run against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli is greeted by third base coach Nate Thompson after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Dave Van Horn signs autographs for fans after a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Tuesday.
Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire hands a ball to a fan before a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Braydon Webb signals after hitting a double against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Auburn's Kason Howell retrieves a double hit by Arkansas' Braydon Webb during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Peyton Stovall hits a single in the third inning against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Will McEntire throws a pitch against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas' Peyton Stovall is greeted by Jalen Battles after scoring against Auburn on a RBI single from Chris Lanzilli during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire looks on against Auburn during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner runs down the first base line as Notre Dame's David LaManna prepares to throw him out after a dropped third strike during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
The Notre Dame bench cheers after starting pitcher Liam Simon struck out the side against Texas A&M in the first inning during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Ryan Cole chases down a double hit by Texas A&M's Austin Bost during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M fans chant after seven straight balls from Notre Dame pitching during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch looks at the video board after disagreeing with a called strike three during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Jared Miller corrals a throw as Texas A&M's Ryan Targac slides safely into second near Zack Prajzner during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers(2) and Jared Miller(16) can’t get to a shallow hit ball to the outfield against Texas A&M during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Liam Simon reacts during a rough outing against Texas A&M during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame’s Carter Putz can’t handle a throw at first base that led to two Texas A&M runs scoring in the third inning during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner looks back after scoring against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan tags out Texas A&M's Dylan Rock during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer throws a pitch against Notre Dame's during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner is congratulated by Nolan Cain after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Trevor Werner is greeted after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame's Spencer Myers make a throw after a deep hit ball by Texas A&M's Jack Moss as Brooks Coetzee III looks on during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M’s Dylan Rock drills a RBI single in the fifth inning against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer throws a pitch against Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Notre Dame watches during the final moments of their season ending loss to Texas A&M in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M sings and sways with their fans after a win over Notre Dame in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Joseph Menefee dives to tag out Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Jim Schlossnagle watches during the final moments of the Aggies win over Notre Dame during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Texas A&M's Austin Bost and Joseph Menefee signal towards the crowd after a win over Notre Dame in a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Auburn's Parker Carlson throws in the bullpen before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
Auburn's Butch Thompson prepares in the dugout before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson chats with players before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
Auburn's Butch Thompson chats in the dugout before their game against Arkansas at the College World Series on Tuesday.
Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn looks on before their game against Auburn at the College World Series on Tuesday.
