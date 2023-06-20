Nathan Arthur Ackenhausen. Three names, eight syllables, 240 pounds, and one big bear of a beard, wrapped around a roar, as he pitched LSU to the semifinals of the College World Series.
The Tigers eliminated Tennessee 5-0, and, in his first career LSU start, Ackenhausen threw six scoreless innings and struck out seven. The last of them left Vol Christian Moore shaking his head at the umpire, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello throwing up his hands in frustration and Ackenhausen screaming.
Ackenhausen matched Tennessee star Drew Beam, who struck out nine and gave up an earned run in the first inning. In the sixth, his defense accounted for the 2023 CWS’ first unearned run when a misplayed bunt turned into a 2-0 LSU lead.
Once Beam left, UT’s bullpen collapsed, hitting three batters and allowing three runs over the last three innings. In one eighth-inning stretch, Vitello used three pitchers for 25 pitches. The 24th of those went wild and produced LSU’s third run. Tiger star Dylan Crews provided a ninth inning exclamation point with his two-run, opposite-field homer to right. He flexed and yelled as he rounded the bases.
LSU (50-16) advances to play Wake Forest Wednesday night. The Tigers must beat the Demon Deacons twice to advance to the CWS Championship series.
In front of 24,874 fans at Schwab Field, the Volunteers ended their season 44-22 in large part because they couldn’t solve LSU’s pitchers. On Saturday night, that made sense, when superstar fireballer Paul Skenes struck out 12. Tuesday, against Ackenhausen, UT arguably looked worse, consistently incapable of driving the ball past LSU’s outfielders and at times frozen by Ackenhausen’s curveball.
LSU took a quick first inning lead when Crews’ leadoff walk later turned into a run when Cade Beloso singled to right field. That margin stuck until the sixth, when Tre’ Morgan bashed a double to left to lead off the inning. Morgan then scored when Gavin Dugas’ well-placed bunt turned into Tennessee third baseman Cade Denton’s throwing error to first.
