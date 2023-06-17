Paul Skenes pulls the glove up to his eyes. The time between a deep breath and the start of his motion is less than a second. His fastball averages 98 miles an hour — frequently touching 100 — and his slider, retooled last fall, sweeps away from right-handed hitters helpless to reach it.

At 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, Skenes wears stirrups up to his knees. He recently grew out a mustache that he twirls at the ends, he told Major League Baseball Network, because “I got tired of shaving above my lip.” A former Air Force Academy cadet, he has an American flag hanging in his room. He fires finger guns after some strikeouts, shakes his head after others.

At the Tigers’ Box Stadium, fans keep track of strikeouts within his name. S K K K K K K K K K K K K ENES, is how it read after 12 in a complete game win over Tulane. He has 188 strikeouts so far this year. Twelve more Saturday against Tennessee and he’ll be breathing rare air.

“He’s not Superman — but he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to it,” ESPN analyst Ben McDonald said Thursday. “What he’s doing, I’ve not seen anything like it.”

McDonald stood at one end of LSU’s dugout as Skenes walked on the far end. They represent past and present pillars of Tiger pitching. In between all the Gorilla Ball years of LSU baseball, there was McDonald, in 1989, throwing 202 strikeouts, then a SEC record, on his way to a second CWS appearance and the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. The buzz for McDonald’s first CWS start that year — which didn’t go well — was electric.

Perhaps the hum gets that loud Saturday night.

Officials saved the SEC clash — Tigers and Vols — for last. The stars, too. LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is the face of college baseball, hitting .433, reaching base 57% of the time. Skenes, though, is the marvel of the sport. He also won the Dick Howser Trophy for the sport’s best player, beating out Crews’ incredible season for the honor. He’s 12-2 with a 1.77 earned-run average. He has a 10.4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk rate. On his 120th pitch of the Tulane game, he hit 100 on the radar gun.

For McDonald, there’s only one collegiate comparison this century for Skenes — Stephen Strasburg.

“What separates him from a lot big, talented arms from the last 20, 25 years is his command of the strike zone,” McDonald said. “He’s got 18 walks the whole year, he’s got 107 innings pitched or whatever. We see a lot of big arms come through the college game, but they scatter the ball. This kid has — not control of the strike zone, but command of the strike zone.”

Skenes also had a full year to concentrate on pitching. At Air Force — which he left, he has said in multiple interviews, due to uncertainty over whether military duty would interrupt a pro baseball career – he was needed to be the best pitcher and hitter. So he was.

“Last year he was catching, he was swinging a bat, he was running the bases, he was potentially playing first base at times,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “And potentially going six or seven innings in a league that’s not very easy to pitch in.”

When Skenes picked the Tigers, he spent fall ball “launching home runs,” Johnson said.

“He could have 20 home runs right now,” Johnson said.

Skenes doesn’t have a single at-bat. He’s instead poured all of his military-built work ethic into pitching, pitching, pitching.

“So you take someone that is so driven, that is so disciplined and you get them on track with one thing — what does Friday to Friday look like?” Johnson said. “And then he’s absolutely mastered that.”

He gave up two earned runs in four non-conference starts. He gave 11 earned runs in his first six SEC starts. In his final seven starts — including a Super Regional win over Kentucky — he’s found another gear. Just eight earned runs — and six walks. Skenes is not unhittable — opponents average roughly four per start — but he’s like the golfer who never makes the big number. The big train stays on the track.

Of course, this is the CWS. The stage is bigger. It’s pitching in a pressure cooker.

McDonald lost four times in Omaha — twice in 1987, twice in ’89. In 1996, Clemson’s Kris Benson had a perfect record going into the CWS and lost twice. In 2018, Florida’s Brady Singer lost twice, too. Gerrit Cole struck out 13 TCU batters at the 2010 CWS and later got drilled for six runs in a loss to South Carolina. Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker won both of his starts — and CWS Most Outstanding Player — as the Commodores won a national title in 2019, but his final start in Omaha, against Mississippi State in 2021, was four-inning, four-run flameout — a 9-1 loss.

There is perhaps one pitcher — Dave Winfield, Minnesota, 1973 — who lived up to every bit of hype. He pitched 17 1/3 innings, struck out 29, and won Tournament MVP despite the Gophers missing the final game. And even Winfield’s fortnight is remembered for a USC comeback that started while he was on the mound.

Outside of Winfield, Roger Clemens and Huston Street, you wouldn’t remember most of the pitchers in the CWS record book unless you’re looking at “most earned runs allowed.” McDonald is there. So is Benson. Now it’s Skenes’ turn.

“The first inning is going to be the most important for him,” McDonald said. “Can he navigate it, can he slow down his heart rate to do the things he’s done all year long? Once he gets through the first inning, I expect him to go for awhile.”

Skenes has about many awards as he does strikeouts, and he’s destined to be the first or second pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, too. So when he was asked by LSU reporters, weeks ago, about getting another accolade, he shrugged it off.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” Skenes said. “Winning means something.”

