One of the most dazzling pitching performances in College World Series history ended with a tank job.

Tommy White — Tommy Tanks to those in the Bayou — crushed a walk-off two-run homer to left field and LSU outlasted No. 1 national seed Wake Forest 2-0 in 11 dramatic innings Thursday that grew ever tenser as the sun set on Schwab Field. The Tigers move into an all-SEC College World Series final against Florida beginning Saturday night.

The path to the title round was littered with strikeouts, weak contact and key defensive plays. In a pitching battle that more than lived up to its considerable billing, LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake’s Rhett Lowder — both junior right-handers projected to go among the top 10 picks at months MLB draft — tossed up bagels like T-shirts.

The 2-hour, 58-minute thriller was the first CWS game in the aluminum bat era — since 1974 — where both starters went at least seven innings while allowing three hits or fewer.

The stalemate stubbornly endured into the bottom of the 11th before the preseason No. 1 team made its move. Dylan Crews fought back from an 0-2 hole to rifle a 104-mph single to left to start. Wake then brought in closer Camden Minacci, whose first pitch White crushed 398 feet out to left for the first CWS walk-off homer in eight years.

The few early scoring chances came and went quicker than Dippin’ Dots in the Omaha heat. Wake Forest had two cracks in the fifth after Justin Johnson lined a one-out double into the gap in right-center — Skenes responded with a pair of routine groundouts.

LSU stranded Crews at second base in the first after the star outfielder beat out an infield single and later advanced on a groundout. Its best chance against Lowder came with two outs in the sixth when Tommy White sliced a double into the right-field corner. Tre’ Morgan followed with a 103-mph liner that third baseman Brock Wilken speared to his left – the infielder jogged off the field wagging his tongue toward his dugout in celebration.

With each zero, the pressure mounted between the only teams in college baseball to hold a No. 1 ranking this season.

Wake nearly broke through in a thrilling eighth after a walk, sacrifice bunt and strikeout-wild pitch sequence put Deacons on the corners with one out against Skenes. Marek Houston pushed a bunt that Morgan scooped near first base and fired home on a bang-bang play as catcher Alex Milazzo tagged an airborne Johnson. Tommy Hawke followed with a hard, sinking lineout to left as the sellout Schwab Field crowd of 23,993 collectively gasped.

LSU greeted Wake reliever Cole Roland in the bottom half with an immediate threat. Josh Pearson drew a full-count walk and moved to second on a sac bunt. Right-hander Michael Massey then came on to fan Crews on a high fastball. The Deacs then elected to walk righty-hitting Tommy White to face the lefty Morgan — the strategy worked as Morgan flew out to center.

The star pitchers mostly took turns making top-five scoring lineups look ordinary. Skenes allowed just one other baserunner besides Johnson through seven innings when freshman Jack Winnay pulled a 98-mph fastball into left for a one-out single in the third. The junior righty struck out nine overall across eight scoreless frames and 120 pitches, mixing triple-digit heat with a diving upper-80s changeup and a bending slider. Demon Deacons were perpetually behind in the count as the Air Force transfer tagged 20 of 28 batters with first-pitch strikes.

Lowder was more efficient in his seven shutout stanzas and 88 pitches. The ace mostly avoided drawn-out at-bats, wiped out a leadoff walk in the second by coaxing a 4-6-3 double play and shook off a two-out blooper to left. He walked Gavin Dugas on 10 pitches to open the seventh but bore down with a flyout and pair of whiffs.

The pitching duel eventually spilled over into the bullpens, which retired a combined 17 batters into the 11th inning. ​