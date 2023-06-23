It's hard to call LSU first baseman Tre Morgan a breakout star at the College World Series, since he's been doing this all year.

Still it was his defensive play Thursday night that helped save the Tigers' season.

But at Friday's press conference, the junior said he's ready to move on from Thursday's dramatic 2-0 win over Wake Forest and concentrate on the best-of-three final that starts Saturday against Florida.

"I'd say going into the championship series, our mindset doesn't change," he said. "It's always been like we're playing a one-game playoff, one pitch at a time."

Since losing Monday against Wake Forest, the Tigers have staved off elimination three times. LSU defeated Tennessee on Tuesday and then posted a pair of wins over Wake Forest to advance to Game 1 at Schwab Stadium.

That victory Thursday night won't be forgotten anytime soon by the LSU faithful. In a scoreless pitchers' duel between aces Rhett Lowder and Paul Skenes, Wake Forest threatened to score in the top of the eighth.

With runners on first and third and one out, Marek Houston put down a squeeze bunt that Morgan charged and flipped to catcher Alex Milazzo for the bang-bang tag at home.

A two-run homer by Tommy White in the 11th inning boosted LSU to the victory and a spot in the final.

"Nobody's played better in the World Series than Tre," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "And there hasn't been a bigger play in this World Series than that bunt play."

Morgan has been a key player in the CWS since the Tigers' 6-3 first-round win over Tennessee last Friday. The junior had two RBIs and another one Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Wake Forest.

He went 2 for 4 and scored two runs Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Tennessee and 1 for 3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Wake Forest.

Morgan was held hitless at the CWS for the first time Thursday night but made up for it with his spectacular defensive play that many reporters were still talking about Friday.

Echoing Morgan's thoughts, Johnson said it's time for the Tigers to look ahead to the business at hand — SEC rival Florida. The teams did not play during the regular season.

"Now it's about moving forward," he said. "I wanted the players to feel good about what they accomplished last night but we've talked all year about moving on to the next step."

When asked specifically about Morgan's performance this season, the coach gave a thoughtful response.

"If I gave you a full answer we might be here all day," he said. "He's one of the best competitors that I've ever coached and just his will to win and succeed is really next level."

Johnson added that Morgan's success can be traced to his upbringing. The first baseman from New Orleans chose to play at LSU to be close to his family.

"He was raised incredibly well," the coach said. "The maturation process that I've seen has helped him become a leader on our team."

The teams have traveled different roads to the final. LSU will ride the momentum of its three must-win victories while Florida will enter the final having played two fewer games than the Tigers.

"Tomorrow is the only thing that matters," Johnson said. "There's advantages to both so maybe you talk about rhythm, you talk about routine and you talk about confidence."

Morgan, who is batting .319 this season, said the Tigers will be ready for the final challenge.

"When our backs are against the wall, we know what's on the line," he said. "The plan never changes, and it's about who shows up that day."

