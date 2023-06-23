It's hard to call LSU first baseman Tre Morgan a breakout star at the College World Series, since he's been doing this all year.
Still it was his defensive play Thursday night that helped save the Tigers' season.
But at Friday's press conference, the junior said he's ready to move on from Thursday's dramatic 2-0 win over Wake Forest and concentrate on the best-of-three final that starts Saturday against Florida.
"I'd say going into the championship series, our mindset doesn't change," he said. "It's always been like we're playing a one-game playoff, one pitch at a time."
Since losing Monday against Wake Forest, the Tigers have staved off elimination three times. LSU defeated Tennessee on Tuesday and then posted a pair of wins over Wake Forest to advance to Game 1 at Schwab Stadium.
That victory Thursday night won't be forgotten anytime soon by the LSU faithful. In a scoreless pitchers' duel between aces Rhett Lowder and Paul Skenes, Wake Forest threatened to score in the top of the eighth.
With runners on first and third and one out, Marek Houston put down a squeeze bunt that Morgan charged and flipped to catcher Alex Milazzo for the bang-bang tag at home.
A two-run homer by Tommy White in the 11th inning boosted LSU to the victory and a spot in the final.
"Nobody's played better in the World Series than Tre," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "And there hasn't been a bigger play in this World Series than that bunt play."
Morgan has been a key player in the CWS since the Tigers' 6-3 first-round win over Tennessee last Friday. The junior had two RBIs and another one Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Wake Forest.
He went 2 for 4 and scored two runs Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Tennessee and 1 for 3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Wake Forest.
Morgan was held hitless at the CWS for the first time Thursday night but made up for it with his spectacular defensive play that many reporters were still talking about Friday.
Echoing Morgan's thoughts, Johnson said it's time for the Tigers to look ahead to the business at hand — SEC rival Florida. The teams did not play during the regular season.
"Now it's about moving forward," he said. "I wanted the players to feel good about what they accomplished last night but we've talked all year about moving on to the next step."
When asked specifically about Morgan's performance this season, the coach gave a thoughtful response.
"If I gave you a full answer we might be here all day," he said. "He's one of the best competitors that I've ever coached and just his will to win and succeed is really next level."
Johnson added that Morgan's success can be traced to his upbringing. The first baseman from New Orleans chose to play at LSU to be close to his family.
"He was raised incredibly well," the coach said. "The maturation process that I've seen has helped him become a leader on our team."
The teams have traveled different roads to the final. LSU will ride the momentum of its three must-win victories while Florida will enter the final having played two fewer games than the Tigers.
"Tomorrow is the only thing that matters," Johnson said. "There's advantages to both so maybe you talk about rhythm, you talk about routine and you talk about confidence."
Morgan, who is batting .319 this season, said the Tigers will be ready for the final challenge.
"When our backs are against the wall, we know what's on the line," he said. "The plan never changes, and it's about who shows up that day."
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with his parents, George and Michelle Jones, following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU celebrates following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after a walk-off home run by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) reacts after LSU hit a walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) celebrates after a two-run walk-off home run by Tommy White (47) to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) embraces Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) as Massey is relieved during the eleventh in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) fist bump after Massey allowed a single during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) watches the ball after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
