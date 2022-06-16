Managing evolving rosters has become even more important for CWS teams

As the eight College World Series teams descend on Omaha this week, coaches share the headaches of managing a college baseball roster.

Between the transfer portal, extra COVID years of eligibility, scholarship limits and a shortened MLB draft, building a roster has become a game of Tetris.

Now, they will be managing their rosters on the sport's biggest stage — and one of the bigger fields in college baseball.

“What Charles Schwab Field does is it forces you to play baseball,” said Creighton coach Ed Servais, whose teams play home games in the stadium. “It forces you to execute, it forces you to play defense, and the mistakes there are emphasized, because runs are oftentimes hard to come by. So there's no doubt that that ballpark forces you to really execute the game and utilize your roster to the best of your ability.

“I believe the teams that come in with that in mind are the ones that are going to be successful.”

After 19 years with the Bluejays, few in the college game have spent more time at their current post than Servais. Two exceptions in Omaha this week are Arkansas’s Dave Van Horn (2003) and Mississippi's Mike Bianco (2001). The two are leading their programs to the College World Series for the seventh and second time, respectively.

And like every other coach, Servais has seen recruiting and building a roster change, too.

“We all understand change is part of the world in which we live, but I think baseball has really accelerated that change to the point where it may have caught some people off guard,” Servais said. “Even going back 10 years, rosters today look so different, and COVID has caused all college coaches to really be creative in how they handle their rosters.

“I feel bad for the players at times because I think there are many players out there that are getting phone calls from coaches telling them that there's no longer space for them. So it's really been tough on the younger players and I think it’s hurt their development.”

After the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic three weeks in, athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. Whether it be due to a redshirt or injury, the number of sixth-year players has rapidly increased.

As a result, the number of players looking for a new opportunity in the transfer portal ballooned.

There were no roster limits in 2021 and coaches could carry 40 players this year. But that number will shrink back to 35 for 2023.

“The last three years especially, you’ve just had to work very efficiently with your compliance department to figure out what the roster limitations and numbers are and then go from there,” UNO coach Evan Porter said. “It makes for some hard decisions. Not only hard decisions with your current roster, but it makes every decision that you make going forward that much more important."

Porter, who just finished his sixth season leading his alma mater, said coaches find themselves at times having to "recruit" their current players to keep them on campus, which has been an adjustment. The game itself has been an adjustment, too.

With power numbers and pitch velocities up around the country, coaches have had to prioritize situational roles and matchups, similar to the major leagues. Plus, there has been an increase in the amount of data and technology available with shifts, spin rates, exit velocity, etc.

“The velocity is the biggest difference,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “It's more specialized how you manage your pitchers now because of it. More guys are three-out guys or shorter stint guys that can throw harder and empty the tank. So you have more of the specialized seventh-, eighth- and ninth-inning guys in the bullpen.”

Part of that change in velocity and power is the build of the players.

“Strength is obviously a big part of the development with baseball players, but I think the bigger thing is the ability to become more athletic,” Servais said. “I think that's what the strength coaches are doing a much better job of now. We're not training these players like we did years ago.

“I spent a lot of time in Minnesota and Wisconsin and the training was the same for a football player, a hockey player or a baseball player. Now that's all changed and we’re much more sport-specific with our training. Our players are not only stronger and more physical today, but they’re more athletic. That's the key to me.”

Bolt, an infielder on the 2001 and 2002 Husker teams that made the CWS, echoed that. It has only been 20 years since the 5-foot-9, .305 career hitter stood on the field at Rosenblatt, but the game is different.

“The college game is as good as it’s ever been and it’s grown a lot,” Bolt said. “There’s more talent, more money and more exposure, and the players and coaching are better than ever before. So I think change is good and roster (evolution) is part of that.”

