Michigan beats Rutgers for Big Ten baseball title, keeps season alive

As the wind whipped throughout Omaha on Sunday, Michigan blasted the ball around and out of Schwab Field. The Wolverines’ offense exploded for 23 runs on the day, including 10 in a 10-4 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten championship game.

The win over the Scarlet Knights gave Michigan its 10th conference tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.

“There've been so many setbacks, so much adversity and (we’ve gotten) knocked down to the mat so many times,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “But I’m proud of the toughness and the grit these guys showed all seasonlong of not ever stopping the belief that they could be champions.”

Coming into the conference tourney, the fifth-seeded Wolverines were the team with the most experience on this stage. Michigan made a run to the 2019 College World Series finals, falling one win short of a national championship.

Bakich’s message to his group was to remember 2019. Now his current roster is playing in similar fashion at the most important time of the year.

The Wolverines scored 30 runs in a series against Rutgers to close the regular season. They took the first two games from Rutgers in that series, 9-6 and 9-7, and their offensive outburst followed them to Omaha.

Michigan scored 48 runs in its five tourney games, including double digits in three contests.

“We believe our offense is the best in the country,” said Clark Elliott, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “We can compete with anybody and we can hit with anybody. When someone’s having a bad day, we know the guy behind him is going to pick us up. So even when we do have an off-day, there’s never any doubt.”

Less than an hour after polishing off a 13-1 win over Iowa, Michigan picked up where it left off. Elliott led off the game with a single to center and came around to score two batters later on a Matt Frey sacrifice fly.

Joe Stewart then scored two batters later on a two-out single from Tito Flores, making it 2-0. The Wolverines also scored in the first inning in four of their five games in Omaha.

“It’s a tone-setter,” Elliott said. “That’s what you want to do as a leadoff guy. You want to get on base because I know as soon as I get on base, the guys behind me are going to knock me in.”

Both teams in Sunday’s title game showed their offensive prowess all year. The Scarlet Knights came into Omaha averaging nearly 10 runs per game and scored 14 late Saturday night in their win over Indiana.

Rutgers' Josh Kuroda-Grauer cut the deficit in half in the second with a solo shot into the right-field bullpen. An inning later, Tony Santa Maria tied it with an RBI triple to right-center.

But from then on, eight of the final 10 runners who crossed the plate were wearing Maize and Blue.

Michigan scored on a squeeze play in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 5-2.

“We feel like we’ve got a lot of weapons,” Bakich said. “We take a lot of pride in baserunning and being super selective at the plate, and to be able to have attention to detail for when you do have to break out a squeeze.”

Though the story of this one was what happened at the plate for the Wolverines, one of the most pivotal moments took place on the mound. With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Jacob Denner recorded a huge strikeout to end the threat.

Jimmy Obertop delivered the knockout punch in the eighth with a three-run shot to left-center field. Obertop’s home run made it 8-4, and the Wolverines tacked on a pair of runs in the ninth on a squeeze.

“(Bakich) is always telling us to just move the line and one guy at a time, so we’re all working together,” Obertop said.

Michigan will now get ready for its third straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. But they’ll also do it without their top reliever Willie Weiss, who was ejected during the Iowa game for having a foreign substance on his glove. Weiss was handed a four-game suspension by the NCAA.

The Wolverines won’t be the only Big Ten team in the NCAA tournament, however. Maryland will host one of the 16 regionals and Rutgers, at 44-15, is likely to join them. The NCAA will announce the entire field Monday.

“It’s been up and down for this team, but we don’t give up,” Elliott said. “This team has got a ton of grit and all of these guys stayed positive throughout it all. When it comes to playoff baseball or tournament baseball, you’ve just got to get hot at the right time. You don’t want to back your way into anything.”

