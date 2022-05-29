Michigan shows offensive firepower to win Big Ten baseball title

As the wind whipped throughout Omaha on Sunday afternoon, Michigan blasted the ball around and out of Schwab Field. The Wolverines’ offense exploded for 23 runs on the day, including 10 in a 10-4 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten championship game.

The win over the Scarlet Knights gave Michigan its 10th conference tournament title and an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament.

Coming into the conference tourney, the fifth-seeded Wolverines were the team with the most experience on this stage. Michigan made a run to the 2019 College World Series finals, falling one win short of a national championship.

Bakich’s message to his group was to remember 2019. Now his current roster is playing in similar fashion at the most important time of the year.

The Wolverines scored 30 runs in a series against Rutgers to close the regular season. They took the first two games from Rutgers in that series, 9-6 and 9-7, and their offensive outburst followed them to Omaha.

Michigan scored 48 runs in its five tourney games, including double digits in three contests.

Less than an hour after polishing off a 13-1 win over Iowa, Michigan picked up where it left off. Clark Elliott — the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player — led off the game with a single to center and came around to score two batters later on a Matt Frey sacrifice fly.

Joe Stewart then scored two batters later on a two-out single from Tito Flores, making it 2-0. The Wolverines also scored in the first inning in four of their five games in Omaha.

However, both teams in Sunday’s title game showed their offensive prowess all year. The Scarlet Knights came into Omaha averaging nearly 10 runs per game and scored 14 late Saturday night in their win over Indiana.

Rutgers' Josh Kuroda-Grauer cut the deficit in half in the second with a solo shot into the right-field bullpen. An inning later, Tony Santa Maria tied it with an RBI triple to right-center.

But from then on, eight of the final 10 runners who crossed the plate were wearing Maize and Blue.

Michigan scored on a squeeze play in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 5-2.

Though the story of this one was what happened at the plate for the Wolverines, one of the most pivotal moments took place on the mound. With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Jacob Denner recorded a huge strikeout to end the threat.

Jimmy Obertop delivered the knockout punch in the eighth with a three-run shot to left-center field. Obertop’s home run made it 8-4, and the Wolverines tacked on a pair of runs in the ninth on a squeeze.

