Mississippi, Auburn prepare to face off in CWS, both seek their first national title

The last team selected into the 64-team postseason is hoping its magical run continues at the College World Series.

Mississippi has shown that a team with nothing to lose can be very dangerous. The Rebels went 3-0 in regional play then won their super regional with a pair of shutout wins over Southern Mississippi.

Coach Mike Bianco’s squad carries a 37-22 record into the 6 p.m. game Saturday at Schwab Field against SEC foe Auburn.

Both teams will be seeking their first national titles.

It’s been a roller coaster spring for Ole Miss, which began the season ranked in the top five. At one point, the Rebels were 7-14 in SEC play and a CWS berth appeared to be a long shot.

Ole Miss went 8-3 down the stretch, and became the final at-large team to receive a bid. The Rebels haven’t lost since.

“Most of you know our story and it’s been a great story,” Bianco said. “We’ve continued to fight and put it together at the end of the year.”

Bianco said there was doubt on selection day whether his squad would get that bid, adding from that day forward the team stepped it up.

“We’ve pitched it terrific, we’ve hit it terrific and we’ve fielded really well,” he said. “We’ve just played really good baseball over the past few weeks.”

Leading the way has been Tim Elko, who has 22 homers and 71 RBIs. He said the team remained positive despite the rough times this season.

“We continued to have belief in each other and ourselves,” he said. “We didn’t listen to all the outside noise and let that bring us down.”

Pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who will get the start against Auburn, said Elko’s fighting spirit kept the Rebels on track.

“He’s literally the backbone of this team,” DeLucia said. “He’s been the guy who’s lifted this team to the next level.”

Auburn, which went 1-2 against the Rebels in mid-March, last reached the CWS in 2019. The Tigers scored 51 runs to capture their regional then outlasted host Oregon State in three close super regional games, winning the final 4-3.

Coach Butch Thompson’s squad turned to Blake Burkhalter to close that last game. He retired the final eight batters to earn his SEC-leading 15th save.

“We couldn’t be happier to be here,” Thompson said. “We’ve had an amazing journey through the rigorous SEC, and it still looks like we’ll have to compete against some of those foes this week.”

The 42-20 Tigers are led by Sonny DiChiara, who is batting .392. The 6-foot-1, 263-pound first baseman was the SEC co-player of the year.

DiChiara said the Tigers have improved since the first time they saw the Rebels three months ago.

“I think we’ve just kind of grown, like growing into our team identity,” he said. “From that weekend on we just figured out who we were and what we were going to do.”

Joseph Gonzalez will take the mound Saturday for Auburn. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA.

“He was out the first portion of the year and didn’t pitch against Ole Miss the first time around,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day, he’s probably our best starter.”

Senior outfielder Kason Howell, a member of the Auburn squad that went 0-2 in the 2019 CWS, said the Tigers are out to make amends.

“Our motto of ‘not done yet’ is really sticking with us,” he said. “I think we have a great vision of winning the national championship and bringing home that trophy for the first time.”

Mississippi vs. Auburn

RH Dylan DeLucia (6-2, 4.35) vs. RH Joseph Gonzalez (7-3, 2.95)

6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

