Mississippi hammers Arkansas to take control of bracket

The Mississippi underdog story is alive and well. And again, the Rebels carried themselves like they were favorites all along.

Big hits and a whole lot of Hunter Elliott were more than enough for Ole Miss to overwhelm Arkansas 13-5 Monday night in a winners bracket game that pushes the SEC program to the brink of its first championship round in the College World Series in front of 25,206 at Schwab Field. The left-hander penned the Hogs into the seventh inning after a wobbly start while nine-hole hitter Calvin Harris drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 performance.

Arkansas (44-20) will face Auburn (43-21) in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that faces Mississippi (39-22) — the last team into the 64-team NCAA field and the only unbeaten one left — at 6 Wednesday.

“Baseball is a big momentum game and we’re building a lot of momentum right now,” Elliott said. “Getting hot is a true thing in baseball.”

Ole Miss, which hasn’t trailed at any point since regionals two weeks ago, took a first-inning lead and built on it against a parade of mostly lower-leverage Arkansas pitchers. The Rebels capitalized on the wildness of starter Zack Morris, who lasted two-thirds of an inning while throwing 11 of 25 pitches for strikes. A Kevin Graham RBI single and bases-loaded walk to Hayden Dunhurt did the damage.

“Gave up an 0-2-count single to the leadoff man,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “That was kind of the beginning of it.”

Star slugger Tim Elko uncorked the longest home run of this CWS so far in the second inning with a two-run shot to left that traveled 416 feet. The Rebels added another pair in the third on Harris’ two-run double into the left-field corner. Then four in the fifth highlighted by Harris’ two-run blast — his second long ball of the season — into the right-field bullpen and RBI singles by Jacob Gonzalez and Graham.

Elliott, meanwhile, settled in after Arkansas cut the lead to 4-3 in the second frame. The freshman southpaw retired 13 of 16 batters from there. He struck out four and induced six groundouts on 100 pitches.

“He was a freshman on the biggest stage in amateur baseball and he didn’t let it affect him,” Mississippi coach Mike Bianco said. “He just continued to pitch and work and grind.”

The Rebels had allowed 12 total runs in six NCAA tournament games — including one in their previous three contests — and could have shackled the Hogs entirely behind Elliott.

Arkansas plated a run in the first inning when Graham lost a Michael Turner ball in the left-field sun that landed for a RBI double. Two more unearned scores in the next inning came home after a flubbed infield grounder and Jalen Battles double set up Peyton Stovall for an RBI groundout and Zack Gregory for a safety squeeze.

Peyton Stovall swatted a two-run homer in the ninth against Mississippi closer Brandon Johnson. The Rebels prioritized getting Johnson work, as well as high-leverage reliever Mason Nichols — neither have been needed much with five straight wins by four runs or more.

Bianco said the team has held fewer and shorter meetings in recent weeks as the wins snowballed. That has been true in Omaha.

“Getting hot’s real,” Bianco said. “It’s not just some facetious deal. It’s confidence, kids playing well. So when they’re doing that, yeah, I think sometimes the best thing you can do as a coach is let them go.”

Ole Miss has the look of a group that won’t come back to earth after a 13-hit evening. It continued to pour it on with a three-run eighth thanks to a two-run Justin Bench single and Elko scoring groundout. Bench finished 4 for 6, and was one six Rebels to drive in a run.

“They got their whole lineup back and they’re pitching really well right now,” Van Horn said of Ole Miss. “I just think they’re very veteran, they’re very confident and they’re hard to beat.”

