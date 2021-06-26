Mississippi State defeats Texas to advance to CWS championship series

Junior infielder Tanner Leggett didn't start Saturday night's College World Series game, but his RBI single ended it.
Leggett's line drive to left-center field scored Brayland Skinner in the bottom of the ninth and lifted Mississippi State to a 4-3 win over Texas at the College World Series. The Bulldogs (48-17) advance to play Vanderbilt starting Monday in the best-of-three final at TD Ameritrade Park.
The loss ended the season for the 50-17 Longhorns, who had staved off elimination three times while battling through the losers bracket.
Leggett, who has seen limited action in recent weeks, entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. He got his chance at the plate in the ninth after Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch with one out.
Skinner ran for Clark and promptly stole second base. That set the stage for Leggett, who responded with his first hit in more than a month.
"A couple of players came up to me in the dugout and said I'd have a chance to win it," he said. "It was a good pitch but I was locked in."
Coach Chris Lemonis credited Leggett for taking advantage of the opportunity.
"He's been that role guy for us all year," the coach said. "Then he gets a hit in the biggest moment so I couldn't be happier for the kids."
Texas, riding the momentum of an 8-5 win over the Bulldogs early Saturday morning following a lengthy rain delay, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Ivan Melendez drew a leadoff walk and Cam Williams followed with a two-run homer to right-center field.
Mississippi State cut the deficit in half in the third when Clark doubled and scored on an RBI single by Tanner Allen.
The Longhorns regained their two-run advantage in the fifth when Douglas Hodo doubled and scored on a double by Mike Antico.
The Bulldogs made it 3-2 in the bottom of the inning when Brad Cumbest doubled and eventually scored on a double-play grounder. Mississippi State got it tied in the sixth on a run-scoring double by Logan Tanner.
Texas reliever Cole Quintanilla escaped further damage, striking out two batters with the bases loaded.
The score remained 3-3 until Leggett ended it in the ninth.
Landon Sims picked up the win in relief, pitching 2 2/3 innings. The only base runner he allowed was a leadoff walk to Melendez in the ninth.
"I had all the confidence in the world that we were going to score a run," Sims said. "When Brayland stole that base, I knew we were going to walk it off."
Texas coach David Pierce said it was a tough way to end the season.
"Our guys played their tails off," he said. "It's sad that this team won't be this team anymore."
Mississippi State moves on in quest of its first championship in its 12th CWS appearance.
"We're excited to be playing," he said. "We know Vanderbilt is very good and we're going to have to earn it."