Mississippi State defeats Texas to advance to CWS championship series

Junior infielder Tanner Leggett didn't start Saturday night's College World Series game, but his RBI single ended it.

Leggett's line drive to left-center field scored Brayland Skinner in the bottom of the ninth and lifted Mississippi State to a 4-3 win over Texas at the College World Series. The Bulldogs (48-17) advance to play Vanderbilt starting Monday in the best-of-three final at TD Ameritrade Park.

The loss ended the season for the 50-17 Longhorns, who had staved off elimination three times while battling through the losers bracket.

​Leggett, who has seen limited action in recent weeks, entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. He got his chance at the plate in the ninth after Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch with one out.

Skinner ran for Clark and promptly stole second base. That set the stage for Leggett, who responded with his first hit in more than a month.

"A couple of players came up to me in the dugout and said I'd have a chance to win it," he said. "It was a good pitch but I was locked in."

Coach Chris Lemonis credited Leggett for taking advantage of the opportunity.