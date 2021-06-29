Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt, forcing third game of CWS championship series

A baseball got stuck in the glove of Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young — a routine grounder ended up as a base hit. There was a two-run single that drilled reliever Patrick Reilly in the foot and bounced into right field. A wild pitch scored a run. A video replay review actually overturned a call on the field — the first 22 of this CWS hadn't changed a ruling.

By the end of the third, the Bulldogs had a 5-1 lead. Then 6-1. Then 8-1. Then came a five-run seventh.

Mississippi State fans didn't have their iconic cowbells to clang about. They're not permitted inside TD Ameritrade Park. Didn't matter, though. They were loud from the get-go.

Depending on where you were in the stadium, you'd hear one pocket of Bulldog fans shouting "Let's go State, let's go State!" while another group of supporters a few sections over would yell "marooooon" and wait for others to answer with a cry of "WHITE!"

For every 3-ball count, they'd all stand, hold up four fingers and mock the anxious pitchers with their "ball four" dronings. And that happened a lot. Vanderbilt walked four MSU batters in the third and three in the fourth.