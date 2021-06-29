Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt, forcing third game of CWS championship series

The only thing missing Tuesday night were the cowbells.
Mississippi State evened the CWS finals with a dominant display at TD Ameritrade Park, steamrolling the reigning champs as the thousands of rowdy MSU fans who've invaded Omaha this week gleefully soaked it all up in the stands.
The Bulldogs' 13-2 victory marked the most lopsided final result in the championship series since the first year of the format change in 2003, when Rice beat Stanford 14-2. The 13 runs were the third-most in CWS finals history.
They pounded out 14 hits and drew 10 walks. They secured the momentum by breaking a 1-1 tie with a four-run third inning — and never relinquished control.
The outcome forced a decisive Game Three in the title series for the fifth time in the last six years.
Vanderbilt will be seeking its second straight national championship (and third all-time). Mississippi State hasn't won a national title in any sport.
And after two drastically different games this week, it's difficult to know what to expect when the two teams meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Vanderbilt scored seven times in the first inning Monday and cruised to an 8-2 win, delivering a strong statement in a hostile environment. But Mississippi State answered right back Tuesday, starting with a third inning that seemed to have a little bit of everything.
A baseball got stuck in the glove of Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young — a routine grounder ended up as a base hit. There was a two-run single that drilled reliever Patrick Reilly in the foot and bounced into right field. A wild pitch scored a run. A video replay review actually overturned a call on the field — the first 22 of this CWS hadn't changed a ruling.
By the end of the third, the Bulldogs had a 5-1 lead. Then 6-1. Then 8-1. Then came a five-run seventh.
Mississippi State fans didn't have their iconic cowbells to clang about. They're not permitted inside TD Ameritrade Park. Didn't matter, though. They were loud from the get-go.
Depending on where you were in the stadium, you'd hear one pocket of Bulldog fans shouting "Let's go State, let's go State!" while another group of supporters a few sections over would yell "marooooon" and wait for others to answer with a cry of "WHITE!"
For every 3-ball count, they'd all stand, hold up four fingers and mock the anxious pitchers with their "ball four" dronings. And that happened a lot. Vanderbilt walked four MSU batters in the third and three in the fourth.
Even former Bulldog quarterback Dak Prescott got in on the action — appearing on the big screen during a mid-game interview and telling the stadium full of Mississippi State fans that the atmosphere felt "like home."
Evidently, a two-hour weather delay didn't dampen the enthusiasm.
That's now 594 combined minutes of delay during this year's CWS — including the one-hour push-back of the Vandy-NC State start time Saturday due to health and safety concerns.
It was in 2018 that CWS fans and participants endured 660 total minutes of delays, what marked the most at this event in 15 years. The first game of the 2018 CWS finals had to be postponed from Monday to Tuesday after officials deliberated for 90 minutes while storms moved through the area.
