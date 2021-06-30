Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar named CWS most outstanding player

Whether he realizes it or not, he did produce one of the best single-series displays by a pitcher in the event's recent history.

Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker had 17 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings two years ago. Oregon State's Kevin Abel earned four wins in the 2018 CWS. Alex Faedo didn't give up a run in 14 1/3 innings for Florida in 2017. Andrew Beckwith led Coastal Carolina to a title in 2016. Arizona's Konner Wade threw two complete games in 2012.

But there was an electricity to Bednar when he took the mound in Omaha this month.

His mid-90s fastball dotted all corners of the strike zone and exploded into his catcher's mitt, while his deceptive slider danced around bats. He strutted back to his dugout after every half-inning, posing for the camera and gesturing to his teammates.

He struck out 15 batters in just six innings of work in his first CWS appearance — that masterful performance helped Mississippi State start its championship run with a 2-1 victory over Texas. The 15 punchouts marked the most by a pitcher in a CWS game in 25 years.

Bednar came back six days later to help the Bulldogs survive an elimination game against the Longhorns. He struck out seven and surrendered three runs over 6 1/3 innings of work.

Then came Wednesday.