Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar named CWS most outstanding player

The Mississippi State pitcher who was working on a no-hitter started getting approached by teammates in the dugout for congratulatory hugs.
The Bulldogs were rolling, up 9-0 in the seventh, with their shutdown closer loose and ready in the bullpen. It was time to cruise to their first national title.
So Will Bednar's night was over.
And the freshman right-hander can live with that.
Bednar capped his impressive College World Series showing with another gem, holding Vanderbilt hitless over six innings to lead the Bulldogs in their 9-0 championship-clinching victory Wednesday night. He retired the last 15 batters he faced. He needed just 90 pitches. And he did it on three days rest.
"That guy's a bulldog," Mississippi State closer Landon Sims said. "He's the greatest competitor I've ever played with."
Bednar was named the CWS most outstanding player Wednesday. He finished with 26 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings pitched in Omaha, surrendering just three runs and five hits.
An hour after he'd helped his team clinched the title, Bednar said he still was trying to assess everything that had transpired here.
"It really hasn't set in," Bednar said. "I kind of just went out there and treated it like every other outing. Just kind of rolled with it."
Whether he realizes it or not, he did produce one of the best single-series displays by a pitcher in the event's recent history.
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker had 17 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings two years ago. Oregon State's Kevin Abel earned four wins in the 2018 CWS. Alex Faedo didn't give up a run in 14 1/3 innings for Florida in 2017. Andrew Beckwith led Coastal Carolina to a title in 2016. Arizona's Konner Wade threw two complete games in 2012.
But there was an electricity to Bednar when he took the mound in Omaha this month.
His mid-90s fastball dotted all corners of the strike zone and exploded into his catcher's mitt, while his deceptive slider danced around bats. He strutted back to his dugout after every half-inning, posing for the camera and gesturing to his teammates.
He struck out 15 batters in just six innings of work in his first CWS appearance — that masterful performance helped Mississippi State start its championship run with a 2-1 victory over Texas. The 15 punchouts marked the most by a pitcher in a CWS game in 25 years.
Bednar came back six days later to help the Bulldogs survive an elimination game against the Longhorns. He struck out seven and surrendered three runs over 6 1/3 innings of work.
Then came Wednesday.
"Just every time he's taken the ball here in the postseason he's just been a champ," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. "And you need somebody to get hot for you in the postseason. And we had that with Will."
He actually was not sharp early in the decisive CWS finals game against Vanderbilt Wednesday.
Of Bednar's first 30 pitches, 14 of them missed the strike zone. He walked two batters in the first inning. Then he lost Spencer Jones on the 12th pitch of the at-bat, starting the second inning with a leadoff walk.
But from there, he locked in.
Bednar didn't allow another Commodore to reach base. He induced six straight groundouts at one point. Then got some lazy flyouts.
He had just two three-ball counts over his final four innings of work. He needed just 10 pitches to retire Vanderbilt in order in both the fifth and sixth innings.
And if the Bulldogs hadn't put up four runs to blow the game open in the seventh, he might have reentered the game. But Lemonis said the smart move was to turn to Sims, who'd been lights out all year.
Sims did give up a hit — a soft, one-out single in the eighth. But no one cared afterward.
"We won the national championship," Bednar said. "I'm on cloud nine."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa