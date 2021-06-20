Mississippi State pitchers break CWS record for strikeouts in defeat of Texas

Texas' arms were incredibly effective, too. In fact, the 33 combined strikeouts by both teams marked a CWS record.
But Mississippi State broke through with two runs off Longhorn starter Ty Madden in the fourth.
Senior Scott Dubrule drove the first pitch he saw into center field, driving home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, sophomore Brad Cumbest, tripled to right to score Dubrule and make it 2-0.
Bednar struck out seven straight batters after getting the first Texas batter of the game to pop up weakly to second base. He had another stretch where he struck out six guys in a row.
The right-hander's 15 strikeouts were the most by a CWS pitcher since Clemson's Kris Benson had 15 in 1996.
Then Sims entered and struck out the first five batters he faced.
The previous CWS record for total team strikeouts was 20, set by Ohio State in a 15-inning game in 1956.
Mississippi State advances to face Virginia in the CWS winners bracket Tuesday night. Texas will play Tennessee in an elimination game Tuesday.
Photos: College World Series Sunday, June 20
Virginia's Alex Tappen slides home to score past a tag from Tennessee's Connor Pavolony during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Zack Gelof scores on a single by Max Cotier during a four-run seventh inning against Tennessee during day two of the College World Series on Sunday. Standing behind him is Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eli Otten and his dad, Allan Otten, get a ball from Tennessee's Sean Hunley before a College World Series game on Sunday. The pair traveled from Ohio to watch the Volunteers play.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans take photos in front of the statue at TD Ameritrade Park before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee fan John Robertson from Knoxville cheers during the Volunteers’ game against Virginia on Sunday at the College World Series.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor and Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello shake hands before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Bradley and his daughter, Cora, 10 months, enjoy Father's Day together watching Virginia take on Tennessee during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Liam Spence forces out Virginia's Zack Gelof during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Max Ferguson connects for a single against Virginia during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Andrew Abbott is greeted after closing out an inning against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Evan Russell watches a home run hit by Virginia's Logan Michaels leave the park during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels rounds third base after hitting a home run off Tennessee's Chad Dallas during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels celebrates his home run against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Chris Newell collides with Kyle Teel while making a catch against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Chad Dallas throws a pitch against Virginia during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Andrew Abbott throws a pitch against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee coach Tony Vitello watches from the dugout during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Alex Tappen (13) celebrates scoring against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Alex Tappen(13) is greeted after scoring against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels makes his way down to the third base line to score against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels scores against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Chris Newell steals second base as a throw gets away from Tennessee's Max Ferguson during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Zack Gelof connects on a RBI single against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Chad Dallas pitches against Virginia during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Chad Dallas throws to Luc Lipcius during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Andrew Abbott pitches against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Logan Michaels celebrates with teammates after scoring a home run in the third inning against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Kyle Teel hits against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Jake Gelof hits against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Luc Lipcius runs to first base against Virginia's Logan Michaels during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Alex Tappen throws from left field against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Evan Russell hits against Virginia during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Chris Newell is safe as second base after Tennessee's Max Ferguson misses a catch during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Zack Gelof slides into second base against Tennessee's Liam Spence during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Virginia's Max Cotier rounds second base while looking to the outfield against Tennessee during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Drew Gilbert catches a ball in the outfield against Virginia during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Luc Lipcius attempts to catch a throw to first around Virginia's Chris Newell during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ty Madden started the game against Mississippi State during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Trey Faltine cheers Ty Madden after he struck out Mississippi State's Kamren James to end the first during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi Kamren James catches a pop-up off of the bat of Texas's Mike Antico for the first out in the bottom of the first inning during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Zach Zubia is pulled off of first base by a throw from Trey Faltine on a ball hit by Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule in the second inning during day two of the College World Series on Sunday. Faltine was charged with an error.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen, top, and Scotty Dubrule play defense against Texas as the sun starts to set on the longest day of the year day during two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar struck out 15 Texas batters during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas fans Kayne Hassler and Brody Hassler sport unique looks before the Longhorns’ game against Mississippi State on Sunday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Trey Faltine tags out Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar smiles as head coach Chris Lemonis makes his way to the mound to remove Bednar during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar is greeted after being removed against Texas during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Mike Antico rounds third base after hitting a home run off Mississippi State's Landon Sims during a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Logan Tanner and Landon Sims hug after win over Texas in a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Home plate umpire Steve Mattingly calls out Texas's Mitchell Daly on a pitch from Mississippi State's Landon Sims in the ninth inning during day two of the College World Series on Sunday. Daly's strikeout was the 33rd of the game between the two teams and Mississippi State's 21st, both setting a 9-inning College World Series records. Catching the pitch was Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Landon Sims celebrates the last out in the ninth inning against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Landon Sims came in during the week seventh inning and struck out six Texas batters during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
