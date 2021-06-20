 Skip to main content
Mississippi State pitchers break CWS record for strikeouts in defeat of Texas
BASEBALL

Mississippi State pitchers break CWS record for strikeouts in defeat of Texas

Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas in the College World Series on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Mississippi State's two dynamic freshmen hurlers broke a 56-year-old College World Series record by combining for 21 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over Texas on Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

Starter Will Bednar struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced — the most Ks by one pitcher in the CWS in 25 years. Then reliever Landon Sims took over and whiffed six more Longhorn hitters to close out the victory, breaking the team strikeout total in a CWS game.

Texas (47-16) managed to put just five balls in play during the first eight innings, and one of those was a popped-up bunt attempt. Senior Mike Antico did lead off the ninth with a solo home run, and the Longhorns put the potential tying run on third base with back-to-back two-out singles

But Sims induced a groundout to end the game.

The winning formula for Mississippi State's pitchers matched the blueprint that it's followed all year long, particularly with Bednar and Sims on the mound.

After Sunday's performance, the Bulldogs (46-16) have matched the NCAA single-season record for strikeouts (765). They came into the game on pace to finish the year with the best-ever Ks per 9 rate.

Bednar entered the day with 113 strikeouts, and Sims had 85. Both have lively fastballs — and the Longhorns found that out the hard way.

Texas' arms were incredibly effective, too. In fact, the 33 combined strikeouts by both teams marked a CWS record.

But Mississippi State broke through with two runs off Longhorn starter Ty Madden in the fourth.

Senior Scott Dubrule drove the first pitch he saw into center field, driving home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, sophomore Brad Cumbest, tripled to right to score Dubrule and make it 2-0.

That was enough.

Bednar struck out seven straight batters after getting the first Texas batter of the game to pop up weakly to second base. He had another stretch where he struck out six guys in a row.

The right-hander's 15 strikeouts were the most by a CWS pitcher since Clemson's Kris Benson had 15 in 1996.

Then Sims entered and struck out the first five batters he faced.

The previous CWS record for total team strikeouts was 20, set by Ohio State in a 15-inning game in 1956.

Mississippi State advances to face Virginia in the CWS winners bracket Tuesday night. Texas will play Tennessee in an elimination game Tuesday.

