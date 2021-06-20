Mississippi State pitchers break CWS record for strikeouts in defeat of Texas

Mississippi State's two dynamic freshmen hurlers broke a 56-year-old College World Series record by combining for 21 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over Texas on Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

Starter Will Bednar struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced — the most Ks by one pitcher in the CWS in 25 years. Then reliever Landon Sims took over and whiffed six more Longhorn hitters to close out the victory, breaking the team strikeout total in a CWS game.

Texas (47-16) managed to put just five balls in play during the first eight innings, and one of those was a popped-up bunt attempt. Senior Mike Antico did lead off the ninth with a solo home run, and the Longhorns put the potential tying run on third base with back-to-back two-out singles

But Sims induced a groundout to end the game.

The winning formula for Mississippi State's pitchers matched the blueprint that it's followed all year long, particularly with Bednar and Sims on the mound.

After Sunday's performance, the Bulldogs (46-16) have matched the NCAA single-season record for strikeouts (765). They came into the game on pace to finish the year with the best-ever Ks per 9 rate.