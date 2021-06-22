Mississippi State rallies in eighth to defeat Virginia at CWS

The Bulldogs are in the catbird’s seat of the College World Series.
And if Mississippi State goes on to win its first CWS title, its massive fan base won’t forget the eighth inning of a 6-5 win over Virginia Tuesday. UVA isn’t likely to forget it either.
In the span of a half-hour, the Bulldogs turned a Cavalier cruise — a budding no-hitter, even — into six runs, six hits, two homers and four battered-and-bruised Virginia pitchers.
The first of those was Griff McGarry, who pitched 7 1/3 scoreless, no-hit innings until Mississippi State’s Kellum Clark broke up the no-hitter with two-run homer in the 8th inning. McGarry’s season-long struggles on the mound – he came in with a 6.06 earned-run average - ended with a shutout of Dallas Baptist in the Super Regional. He continued his dominance Tuesday with a good mixture of pitches a series of sharply-hit Bulldog balls right at Virginia fielders.
That is, until Clark’s homer, a no-doubter into the right-field bleachers. That one swing shifted the energy of 22,083 fans at TD Ameritrade Stadium. McGarry left to an ovation. His replacement, Zach Messinger, gave up an infield single to pinch hitter Josh Hatcher. MSU centerfielder Rowdey Jordan then hammered a double to the left field alley to put Bulldogs (47-16) on second and third. Messinger left the game and right-handed sidewinder Stephen Schoch entered.
Schoch’s first pitch was a foot wide. His second was in the middle of the plate, belt-high, 75 miles an hour and begging to be hit a long way. Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen obliged with a missile that went over the right field fence into MSU’s bullpen for a 5-4 lead. Bulldog relievers threw up their gloves and bumped chests. Across the field, UVA’s bullpen continued to warm up. One more Cavalier pitcher, Nate Savino, would enter and allow a double that brought in another run for a 6-4 MSU lead.
Virginia (36-26) cut that lead to one in the bottom of the eighth with Chris Newell’s solo home run. But the Cavaliers got no closer as Mississippi State, using a CWS-record eight pitchers, moved to 2-0 on its side of the bracket. Virginia on Thursday will have beat Texas – which eliminated Tennessee earlier Tuesday – just get another crack at Mississippi State Friday.
It was a stunning turn of events for a team that won of 12 of its last 17 regular season games to squeeze into the NCAA tournament and didn’t give up a run for its first 16 innings in Omaha. Virginia opened scoring in the bottom of the first inning with singles from Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel – sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt - against Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod, whose work bore little resemblance to the Bulldogs’ Sunday night pitching brilliance, when their staff broke a CWS record with 21 strikeouts.
MacLeod’s breaking ball broke too gently as Cavalier hitters teed off for five hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings before chasing MacLeod from the game. He faced 11 batters. Seven got on base and two more had sac bunts. Virginia led 4-0 after two innings.
But the Cavaliers blew chances to extend that lead, too. They stranded the bases in that second inning and left two on base in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings, as well. Twelve hits translated to just five runs.
