Mississippi State wins CWS, brings home Starkville's first ever national title

Bednar, who struck out 15 in Mississippi State's CWS opener against Texas, made perhaps his biggest pitch in the first inning. After walking two batters with one out, he got cleanup hitter Parker Noland to roll into a 6-4-3 double play.

Mississippi State had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Luke Hancock. The unearned run came off Commodores' starter Kumar Rocker, whose throwing error wrecked a possible inning-ending double play.

It was the first of three errors for Vanderbilt, who committed a series-high 13.

The Mississippi State lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning after Rocker walked the first two batters. Lane Forsythe had a run-scoring groundout and Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI double.

The deficit grew in the fifth as the Bulldogs tacked on two more runs. Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner rapped consecutive RBI singles, which spelled the end for Rocker.

The 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player as a freshman lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding five runs — four earned — while striking out six.

The Bulldogs kept pouring it on, scoring four in the seventh. Tanner belted a solo home run and Kellum Clark smashed a three-run homer to center field to make it 9-0.