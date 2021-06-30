 Skip to main content
Mississippi State wins CWS, brings home Starkville's first ever national title
BASEBALL

Celebrate

Mississippi State mobs Landon Sims after the last out to give them the victory over Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt

Mississippi State won the school's first national championship in any sport Wednesday night at the College World Series, doing so with a big maroon exclamation point.

Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter as the Bulldogs defeated defending-champion Vanderbilt 9-0 at TD Ameritrade Park. The victory was played in front of 24,052 — most wearing Mississippi State maroon.

"It's been a long year and our guys had their backs against the wall," Bulldogs coach Chris Lemonis said. "But they never gave up and we're the last one standing."

Mississippi State lost the first game of the best-of-three final series 8-2 but won the final two games by a combined score of 22-2.

Bednar, named the Series Most Outstanding Player, flirted with a no-hitter. He pitched six hitless innings before giving way to Sims to start the seventh.

"Our pitching coach talked to me about how I felt," Bednar said. "With Landon coming in, I knew we were good."

Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Will Bednar, left, celebrates with teammates after closing out the third inning.

Vanderbilt got its first and only hit when Carter Young lined a clean single to center off Sims with one out in the eighth.

There have only been two no-hitters in CWS history, the most recent coming in 1960.

Wednesday night's game was the 13th one-hitter and the first since 2014.

Bednar, who struck out 15 in Mississippi State's CWS opener against Texas, made perhaps his biggest pitch in the first inning. After walking two batters with one out, he got cleanup hitter Parker Noland to roll into a 6-4-3 double play.

Mississippi State had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Luke Hancock. The unearned run came off Commodores' starter Kumar Rocker, whose throwing error wrecked a possible inning-ending double play.

It was the first of three errors for Vanderbilt, who committed a series-high 13.

The Mississippi State lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning after Rocker walked the first two batters. Lane Forsythe had a run-scoring groundout and Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI double.

The deficit grew in the fifth as the Bulldogs tacked on two more runs. Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner rapped consecutive RBI singles, which spelled the end for Rocker.

Logan Tanner

Mississippi State’s Logan Tanner connects for a RBI single against Vanderbilt during the College World Series final.

The 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player as a freshman lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding five runs — four earned — while striking out six.

The Bulldogs kept pouring it on, scoring four in the seventh. Tanner belted a solo home run and Kellum Clark smashed a three-run homer to center field to make it 9-0.

​By that time, public-address announcer Bill Jensen was warning fans to stay off the field after the game. But after Sims finished off the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth, about 50 joyous Mississippi State fans managed to elude security.

The final out also triggered a dogpile near the mound, which Lemonis said might not have been the best thing for his players.

"I told the guys if we win that I was going to jump on the dogpile," he said. "I don't think they were too happy about that."

It didn't faze the happy Bulldogs, who marched around the warning track waving a national championship flag while high-fiving fans.

"It's a special night for all of us," Lemonis said. "I have a feeling there's going to be a big party tonight."

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin was gracious in defeat.

"Congratulations to Chris, the Mississippi State players and their fan base," he said. "They're very good and very deserving."

The Bulldogs finish 50-18 while the Commodores end the season 49-18.

New attendance records set

Three attendance records fell Wednesday night at the College World Series.

The 24,052 at the game set a record for a Game 3 final. That boosted the three-game final series attendance to 72,226 and the overall CWS attendance to 361,711, both Series records.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

