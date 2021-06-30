Mississippi State wins CWS, brings home Starkville's first ever national title

The final out also triggered a dogpile near the mound, which Lemonis said might not have been the best thing for his players.
"I told the guys if we win that I was going to jump on the dogpile," he said. "I don't think they were too happy about that."
It didn't faze the happy Bulldogs, who marched around the warning track waving a national championship flag while high-fiving fans.
"It's a special night for all of us," Lemonis said. "I have a feeling there's going to be a big party tonight."
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin was gracious in defeat.
"Congratulations to Chris, the Mississippi State players and their fan base," he said. "They're very good and very deserving."
The Bulldogs finish 50-18 while the Commodores end the season 49-18.
New attendance records set
Three attendance records fell Wednesday night at the College World Series.
The 24,052 at the game set a record for a Game 3 final. That boosted the three-game final series attendance to 72,226 and the overall CWS attendance to 361,711, both Series records.
Photos: 2021 College World Series Championship Game 3
Mississippi State players dog pile after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players run around the field to high-five fans after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Riley Self, Drew McGowan, KC Hunt, celebrate their win over Vanderbilt for game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State mobs Landon Sims after the last out to give them the victory over Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans cheer as Will Bednar prepares to throw a pitch against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Eric Williams, of the grounds crew yells at a fan who ran onto the field after Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police lead a fan who ran onto the field after Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players run around the field to high-five fans after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates with their fans after defeating Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar shadow appears next to the NCAA logo as he pitches against Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State/s Rowdey Jordan runs to first after hitting double that scored Brayland Skinner in the second inning during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Parts of TD Ameritrade Park reflect in Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve glasses before a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Kumar Rocker and Vanderbilt take the field against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker throws a pitch against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan heads for third base after a throw got past Vanderbilt's Parker Noland during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan runs to third base after a throw got past Vanderbilt's Parker Noland during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar takes a moment before his first pitch against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar throws a pitch against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Lane Forsythe starts a double play against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule forces out Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan to start a double play during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State fans take in the atmosphere before game three of the title series at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's KC Hunt signs autographs for fans before a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Cousins Elliott Peavey, left, and Reece Robinson, both 10 and of Brookhaven, Miss., watch Mississippi State batting practice before the start of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Reece Robinson, 10, of Brookhaven, Miss., shows off a ball he got from Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) during batting practice before the start of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker, right, yells at Tate Kolwyck as he comes off the field after getting removed in the fifth inning against Mississippi State during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan advances on a throwing error by Kumar Rocker in the first inning during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland stretches but can't reach this ball hit by Mississippi State's Luke Hancock in the fifth inning during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin takes the ball from Kumar Rocker during the fifth inning against Mississippi State during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland misplays a ball at second base against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Luke Hancock connects on a RBI single against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Logan Tanner connects for a RBI single against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner makes a catch against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar is greeted by teammates after closing out the 6th inning against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24), right, and pitching coach Scott Foxhall walk to the field from the bullpen for the start of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland (25) misses a throw by Kumar Rocker (80), allowing Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) to advance to second in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Rocker was credited with the error.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Luke Hancock (2) flies out to right field, allowing Rowdey Jordan (4) to score in the first inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) heads back to the dugout after earning a run in the first inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) slides safely into first, past Mississippi State's Luke Hancock (20), after being caught trying to steal second int he first inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24) pitches in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan (12) swings the bat in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule (3) throws to first for a double play, getting both Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan (12) and Parker Noland (25) out in the first inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24) and Logan Tanner (19) celebrate after closing out the first inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker (80) talks with his team on the mound during the second inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to third base, ahead of Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans watch the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24) pitches in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) catches the ball in center field to get Mississippi State's Kamren James (6) out in the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) catches the ball in center field to get Mississippi State's Luke Hancock (20) out in the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Lane Forsythe (43) throws to first to get Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez (99) out in the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) is out at first, with a catch by Mississippi State's Luke Hancock (20) in the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24) tags first to get Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) out in the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar (24), far left, celebrate with teammates after closing out the third inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans watch the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis watches his team during the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Chris McElvain (35) pitches in the fifth inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans play with beach ball in the outfield stands during the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players rush the field after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Security tries to get fans off the edge of the outfield wall and back into the stands after Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pam Fogle tries to keep fans away from the Mississippi State's dog pile after the defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players run around the field to high-five fans after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve (19) throws the ball into the crowd during the ninth inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans try to catch a ball thrown into the stands by Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve (19) during the ninth inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanderbilt dugout watches the final inning of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State fans try to get photos and videos of the final out of the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players rush the field after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State players run around the field to high-five fans after winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner (36) takes a photo with a fan following the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans get photos with Mississippi State players following the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Security personnel block the field from fans following the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Streamers are shot off following the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates winning the Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series third and final game of the championship series in Omaha on Wednesday. Mississippi State won the championship 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker pitches against Mississippi State during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans sit on the outfield wall after Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar pitches against Vanderbilt during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Treyton Schwarz, of Omaha, watches Vanderbilt take on Mississippi State during game three of the championship series of the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State celebrates a national championship after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State watches a final video after winning a national championship over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan greets fans after winning a national championship over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State gathers around head coach Chris Lemonis after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State celebrates a national championship after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State celebrates a national championship after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Landon Sims celebrates a national championship after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State players including Brayland Skinner celebrate a national championship after a win over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis holds up the national championship trophy after a win over Vanderbilt in a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis holds the national title trophy after a win over Vanderbilt in a College World Series game on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
