Mr. OU, an Oklahoma superfan, wears his passion for the Sooners

Move over, Vanderbilt Whistler.

Make way, LSU Bead Man.

There’s a new superfan at the College World Series, and he’s doing his best to help Oklahoma take home that championship.

Antonio Record — aka “Mr. OU” — has made his presence felt. His attire, topped by a giant baseball cap, immediately identifies him as a Sooner rooter.

“I bring my energy as much as I can,” he said. “This is the way that God is using me.”

A native of Texas before moving to Oklahoma, Record grew up rooting for the Sooners. He was once quoted as saying it was something meant to be from the day he was born.

“Some people come out crying,” he said. “When I came out, God said ‘Boomer’ and I said ‘Sooner.’”

His energy primarily was devoted toward football, but that expanded once he saw the impact he was having.

“I started going to all of the sports,” he said. “I just love getting out there, meeting new people and cheering on the Sooners.”

Record attended the first games during the CWS before heading back to Oklahoma midweek for his jobs. He works at the university and a grocery store.

But he's back in Omaha for the championship series, and is hard to miss. Record usually wears three necklaces with the largest holding a giant OU logo.

The No. 31 on his Oklahoma jersey represents his birthday. Sooner coach Skip Johnson gave him one of those jerseys.

“He’s incredible,” the coach said. “The passion he has for the kids here at Oklahoma has been awesome.”

Johnson said one of his ex-players has embraced “Mr. OU” and helps him get to sporting events.

“It’s been pretty fun to watch,” he said. “He’s emerged as one of our biggest fans, and I’m just glad someone cares about us as much as he does.”

Record’s has almost 8,500 followers on Twitter and his bio on top of the page keeps it short and sweet:

“There’s fans, then it’s me.”

He spends pregame taking photos with fans. During the game, he keeps busy energizing the Oklahoma crowd.

He spreads his message to the team, as well.

“I tell our players every day that they’re going to win it,” he said. “You’ve got to be confident and positive.”

During his stay in Omaha, Record got a chance to visit Papillion-La Vista, alma mater of pitcher Jordyn Bahl, who recently helped lead the Sooners to the NCAA softball championship.

“It was neat to make that connection,” he said. “I’ve also gotten a chance to visit the Malcolm X birthplace and that great zoo.”

Record said it was difficult watching Wednesday’s win over Texas A&M on television — the game that lifted the Sooners into the championship series — back in Oklahoma.

“I screamed really loud at work when they won,” he said. “I think I scared some people.”

Record added there’s a fine line between being a big fan and being obnoxious.

“I’m very loud at games but I don’t disrespect the game,” he said. “I just want to do everything I can to let the players know we’re behind them.”

Record said now that he found this calling, he’s going to keep going as long as he can.

“God told me that he wanted me to do this,” he said. “I really believe my enthusiasm is a gift from above.”

He also has bigger goals. “Mr. OU” hopes to create a program to teach kids the value of sports and how it can help less fortunate children further their education.

“There’s a lot of positives in sports,” he said. “That’s the message I want to share.”

