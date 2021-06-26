NC State defaults due to positive COVID tests; Vanderbilt advances to CWS title series by default

"To have the season abruptly end this way is devastating. Watching this team, especially in the postseason, has been nothing short of inspiring and we applaud the entire program for the resiliency it has shown this season," Phillips said.

How NC State's positive tests impact Vanderbilt is not yet known. Texas and Mississippi State will play Saturday for the right to play the Commodores in the series starting Monday.

NCAA protocols printed before the CWS mandated testing for unvaccinated individuals every other day and reserved the right to test vaccinated individuals in the case of high spread within the community. Though clear in the rules, NC State coach Elliott Avent initially appeared baffled by developments Friday in his postgame press conference.

"There was a lot of confusion," Avent said. "(The players) didn't know what was going on; I didn't know what was going on, so I couldn't really tell them."