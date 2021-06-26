NC State defaults due to positive COVID tests; Vanderbilt advances to CWS title series by default

Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS championship series without playing a game, while North Carolina State defaulted in the middle of the night due to positive COVID tests.
The defending College World Series champs beat NC State 3-1 Friday, when the Wolfpack were without 14 of their 27 players due to COVID-19 protocols. At 1:10 Saturday morning, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced that Saturday’s bracket championship between the teams was a no-contest.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a press release at approximately 1 a.m., just before the Texas-Mississippi State game resumed after a two-hour rain delay. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
A half-hour later, one reporter covering the CWS captured a shot of NC State players gathering for a team photo around home plate.
Members of @NCStateBaseball’s team just entered TD Ameritrade to take a picture.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2021
Surreal. pic.twitter.com/ZShz0aoTqf
According to D1 Baseball, two unvaccinated Wolfpack players tested positive for the virus, which triggered universal testing for the team. Four more positive tests — among vaccinated players who played Friday — were discovered.
One of the team's players, relief pitcher Cameron Cotter, was not pleased with the NCAA's decision and shared his frustration on Twitter.
Flipping the bird with his right middle finger, Cotter held, in his left hand, an unfolded piece of paper with the words National Committee Against Athletes.
"To say that the NCAA decision to prematurely end our season is based on the safety of the players is a lie," Cotter wrote in the tweet. "Thank you WPN (Wolfpack Nation) for your constant support this year. More thanks to everyone involved with NC State baseball for the ride of a lifetime."
North Carolina State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said in a statement Saturday morning the "last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved."
"This is an excruciating way to have their season come to a conclusion, we appreciate their efforts all year long, as well as the incredible support from Wolfpack Nation," Corrigan said. "No one will ever forget how they came together, inspired us all, and how they represented NC State. The health and safety of our student-athletes and and staff will always be our unwavering priority. The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it doesn't diminish their incredible accomplishments this season."
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in statement Saturday that he was "truly heartbroken" at the end of NC State's baseball season.
"To have the season abruptly end this way is devastating. Watching this team, especially in the postseason, has been nothing short of inspiring and we applaud the entire program for the resiliency it has shown this season," Phillips said.
I am very proud to be a NC State Alum. Thank you @NCStateBaseball for taking us on the ride. Anything I say within this tweet will not do justice to these kids that worked their tails off to get where they’re at. I’m sorry it ended this way.— Carlos Rodón (@Carlos_Rodon55) June 26, 2021
How NC State's positive tests impact Vanderbilt is not yet known. Texas and Mississippi State will play Saturday for the right to play the Commodores in the series starting Monday.
NCAA protocols printed before the CWS mandated testing for unvaccinated individuals every other day and reserved the right to test vaccinated individuals in the case of high spread within the community. Though clear in the rules, NC State coach Elliott Avent initially appeared baffled by developments Friday in his postgame press conference.
"There was a lot of confusion," Avent said. "(The players) didn't know what was going on; I didn't know what was going on, so I couldn't really tell them."
NC State had 13 players still available. The team was offered the chance to forfeit the game, Avent said, but players voted to play. Had they won, the Wolfpack would have advanced to its first CWS final, though it's not clear, with Saturday morning's news, that it could have played in that final. Avent declined to discuss whether he was vaccinated or he told his players to do so, saying he didn't want to "indoctrinate" his players with his opinions.
"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.
“You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”
The coach also told reporters Monday, after the Wolfpack beat Vanderbilt 1-0 to improve to 2-0, that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well. Jarrett, according to ESPN, was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19.
Material from the Associated Press contributed to this report.
NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee:— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l