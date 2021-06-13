NC State defeats No. 1 Arkansas for College World Series berth

NC State knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas on Sunday to earn a spot in the College World Series, and Tennessee clinched an Omaha trip for the first time since 2005.

Those two join Vanderbilt and Stanford as the first four teams to advance to the 2021 CWS.

The rest of the CWS field will be sorted out soon — at least one more spot will be secured Sunday.

The Wolfpack made their return to Omaha official Sunday when they took down Arkansas 3-2, battling back for two straight road victories after the Razorbacks won the super regional opener 21-2 on Friday.

It's the first time since 2013 that NC State has advanced to Omaha, and it's just the third CWS appearance in program history.

The elimination of Arkansas means that the No. 1 overall seed won't win a national title for the 21st consecutive season. The Razorbacks had clinched their first-ever SEC championship just a few weeks ago. They were vying for a third-straight CWS berth.

But NC State came through with the upset.

Elsewhere Sunday, Tennessee beat LSU 15-6 to win its super regional and secure a fifth CWS appearance in school history.