NC State defeats No. 1 Arkansas for College World Series berth

NC State knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas on Sunday to earn a spot in the College World Series, and Tennessee clinched an Omaha trip for the first time since 2005.
Those two join Vanderbilt and Stanford as the first four teams to advance to the 2021 CWS.
The rest of the CWS field will be sorted out soon — at least one more spot will be secured Sunday.
The Wolfpack made their return to Omaha official Sunday when they took down Arkansas 3-2, battling back for two straight road victories after the Razorbacks won the super regional opener 21-2 on Friday.
It's the first time since 2013 that NC State has advanced to Omaha, and it's just the third CWS appearance in program history.
The elimination of Arkansas means that the No. 1 overall seed won't win a national title for the 21st consecutive season. The Razorbacks had clinched their first-ever SEC championship just a few weeks ago. They were vying for a third-straight CWS berth.
But NC State came through with the upset.
Elsewhere Sunday, Tennessee beat LSU 15-6 to win its super regional and secure a fifth CWS appearance in school history.
The Volunteers entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 overall seed — and after they won their regional opener with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, they haven't looked back. They're 5-0 in the NCAAs so far.
Vanderbilt, the 2019 national title winner, clinched its spot Saturday. So did Stanford, which hadn't reached Omaha since 2008.
The winner of Sunday's Arizona-Ole Miss game will secure a CWS berth. Texas is also just one victory away from advancing to Omaha.
Tennessee has clinched a spot in the College World Series for the first time since 2005, joining Vanderbilt and Stanford as the first three teams to advance to Omaha.
The rest of the 2021 field will be sorted out soon — at least two more spots will be clinched Sunday.
The Volunteers made their return to Omaha official Sunday when they defeated LSU 15-6 for a super regional title. This will mark their fifth CWS appearance in program history.
Tennessee entered this year's NCAA tournament as the No. 3 overall seed — and after the Vols won their regional opener with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, they haven't looked back. They're 5-0 in the NCAAs so far.
Vanderbilt, the 2019 national title winner, clinched its spot Saturday. So did Stanford, which hadn't reached Omaha since 2008.
The winners of Arkansas-NC State and Arizona-Ole Miss will secure Omaha berths Sunday. Texas and Mississippi State are both one victory away from advancing to the CWS.
