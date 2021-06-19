NC State opens College World Series with win over Stanford

NC State continued to play like an underdog in title only Saturday, slugging five extra-base hits while holding down Stanford’s potent bats in a 10-4 victory to open the College World Series.
Jonny Butler drove in five runs during a 3-for-4 day and starter Reid Johnston enjoyed a mostly stress-free outing to push the Wolfpack (36-18) into a winners’ bracket game against the winner of Vanderbilt and Arizona at 6 p.m. Monday. The Cardinal (38-16) will meet the loser of that Vandy/Arizona contest in an elimination game at 1 p.m. the same day.
NC State opened the College World Series in front of 22,193 at TD Ameritrade Park with the same momentum it rode while knocking out top-ranked Arkansas a week earlier. Austin Murr singled up the middle on the game’s first pitch and Butler drove him in with a line-drive homer to right field two batters later.
A two-base throwing error by the catcher on a squibber and a walk set up a Tyler McDonough RBI single in the second inning. The Wolfpack added two more unearned runs in the fourth when a muffed grounder to second base and a single came home on a two-out, two-run knock to right from Butler. A Devonte Brown homer just over the right-field wall earlier in the frame helped push the lead to 6-0.
All the action came off Stanford right-handed ace Brendan Beck, who had allowed a total of three unearned runs in 100 1/3 innings before Saturday. The projected high major-league draft pick struck out 10 in 5 2/3 frames but the trouble came when NC State made contact – of 15 balls in play, nine produced baserunners (seven hits, two errors).
Meanwhile, NC State’s top starter cruised for most of his Saturday outing. Johnston – a junior fresh off his worst outing of the season in the 21-2 loss at Arkansas – held down Stanford’s powerful lineup for six inning. Other than a solo shot by Tim Tawa to open the fourth inning, Johnston allowed only a two-out walk in the third and a two-out single in the fifth. Mixing a low-90s fastball with a lively slurve, he struck out five while inducing seven groundouts.
Johnston ran into trouble in the seventh against one of the top homer-hitting schools in the country. Christian Robinson tucked a two-run long ball just inside the right-field foul pole after Kody Huff’s infield hit to start. A pair of Stanford singles sent the Wolfpack to its bullpen and closer Evan Justice, who escaped the jam with only one more run coming across on a booted grounder to third that cut the NC State lead to 6-4.
The Wolfpack – who have rebounded from tough spots all year including a 1-8 start to ACC play – settled in the rest of the way. Four more runs in the eighth on scoring hits by Butler, Luca Tresh and Vojtech Mensik removed any drama that NC State would advance.
Stanford, which entered as the No. 10 fielding team in the country, finished with three errors that led to four unearned runs.
