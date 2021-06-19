NC State opens College World Series with win over Stanford

NC State continued to play like an underdog in title only Saturday, slugging five extra-base hits while holding down Stanford’s potent bats in a 10-4 victory to open the College World Series.

Jonny Butler drove in five runs during a 3-for-4 day and starter Reid Johnston enjoyed a mostly stress-free outing to push the Wolfpack (36-18) into a winners’ bracket game against the winner of Vanderbilt and Arizona at 6 p.m. Monday. The Cardinal (38-16) will meet the loser of that Vandy/Arizona contest in an elimination game at 1 p.m. the same day.

NC State opened the College World Series in front of 22,193 at TD Ameritrade Park with the same momentum it rode while knocking out top-ranked Arkansas a week earlier. Austin Murr singled up the middle on the game’s first pitch and Butler drove him in with a line-drive homer to right field two batters later.

A two-base throwing error by the catcher on a squibber and a walk set up a Tyler McDonough RBI single in the second inning. The Wolfpack added two more unearned runs in the fourth when a muffed grounder to second base and a single came home on a two-out, two-run knock to right from Butler. A Devonte Brown homer just over the right-field wall earlier in the frame helped push the lead to 6-0.