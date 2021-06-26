NC State player flips off NCAA on Twitter after no-contest decision

Vanderbilt and NC State will face off again on Saturday.
The story of the College World Series —
the NCAA removing North Carolina State's baseball team from the event for positive COVID tests — broke in the middle of the night, at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.
Wolfpack players took a team photo on the field a half-hour later.
One of the team's players, relief pitcher Cameron Cotter, was not pleased with the NCAA's decision and shared his frustration on Twitter.
Flipping the bird with his right middle finger, Cotter held, in his left hand, an unfolded piece of paper with the words National Committee Against Athletes.
"To say that the NCAA decision to prematurely end our season is based on the safety of the players is a lie," Cotter wrote in the tweet. "Thank you WPN (Wolfpack Nation) for your constant support this year. More thanks to everyone involved with NC State baseball for the ride of a lifetime."
Cotter took the photo from the left field bleachers inside an empty TD Ameritrade Park, the lights of the stadium still shining.
Photos: College World Series Friday June 25
Texas's Ivan Melendez flips the bat after he hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State coach Elliott Avent wipes his head in the Wolfpack dugout as a College World Series is delayed due to health and safety protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
A worker removes a raccoon from the ceiling of the press box during the rain of the Texas and Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ty Madden got the start against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State players wait during a delay for health and safety protocols at the College World Series on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Personnel talk in the NC State dugout during a delay for health and safety protocols at the College World Series on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Eddie Eisert (11) walks back to the locker room during a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mississippi State dugout watches as Texas's Ivan Melendez rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park on Friday, June 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ivan Melendez celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Kamren James is forced out at second base by Texas's Trey Faltine on a ball hit by Luke Hancock for the first out in the sixth inning during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Brad Cumbest, left, and Rowdey Jordan talk in the outfield during a pitching change in the seventh inning against Texas during the College World Series on Friday. Jordan has lost a ball int he lights hit by Trey Faltine earlier in the inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's dugout is empty during a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State pitching coach Clint Chrysler talks with Dalton Feeney (19) after it was announced the game would start after a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State fans celebrate after it was announced the game would start after a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State personnel talk during a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne (36) waits in the dugout during a health and safety protocol delay before the start of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's left fielder Austin Murr plays catch with the bullpen catcher between innings during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Dalton Feeney warms up in the bullpen against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State takes the field against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Eddie Eisert (11) greets Carson Falsken (30) between innings against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker throws a pitch against NC State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Third base umpire Travis Katzenmeier watches a ball go past Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez during a College World Series game on Friday. It was ruled a foul ball initially and after review.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez looks up to see third base umpire Travis Katzenmeier rule a ball foul during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State assistant coach Chris Hart shares a few thoughts on a ball that was ruled foul by third base umpire Travis Katzenmeier during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State assistant coach Chris Hart shares a few thoughts on a ball that was ruled foul by third base umpire Travis Katzenmeier during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin discusses a ball that was ruled foul, then fair and eventually changed back to foul during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Elliott Avent discusses a foul ball ruling with umpires during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Sam Highfill smiles after hitting a single against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday. It was Highfill’s first at bat of the season after he was inserted into the lineup because the Wolfpack only had 13 players available because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez connects for a RBI single that scored Dominic Keegan against NC State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan is greeted after scoring against NC State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker walks off the field after throwing 6 innings against NC State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State pitching coach Clint Chrysler walks to the mound for a visit during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Carson Falsken forces out Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Sam Highfill is picked off by Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez and Carter Young(9) during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State hitters meet during a mound visit during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
Vanderbilt's Luke Murphy warms up in the bullpen during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Vojtech Mensik makes a throw to first base against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Sam Highfill, who is normal a pitcher, played first base and went 3 for 4 against Vanderbilt during a College World Series game on Friday. The Wolfpack only had 13 players available for the game because of COVID protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State's Jonny Butler steps on the ball while at bat during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker throws a pitch during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's DeAngelo Giles walks back to dugout after being struck out during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans attempt to catch a foul ball during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez picks up a ball bunted by NC State's Carson Falsken during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne hands the ball off to his reliever, Dalton Feeney during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne shakes hands with NC State associate head coach Chris Hart during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Dalton Feeney pitches during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Spencer Jones slides into second base as NC State's Carson Falsken catches a ball during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
TD Ameritrade Park grounds crew drags the infield during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Luke Murphy throws a pitch during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz steals second base as NC State's Carson Falsken jumps over him and misses the catch to tag him out during a College World Series game on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanderbilt outfield celebrates together following the final out of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Luca Tresh (24) strikes out swinging in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The NC State dugout watches a fly ball in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The NC State dugout watches a fly ball in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Venditte, of Omaha, wears baseball-themed toenail polish while watching the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary Venditte, of Omaha, wears baseball-themed toenail polish while watching the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin talks with the umpires in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State assistant coach Chris Hart talks with an umpire following a call in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin walks off the field in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan (12) reaches first safely after NC State's Sam Highfill (17) misses a throw from Vojtech Mensik (6) in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1. Mensik was charged with the error.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Pack, of Nashville, whistles during the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne (36) pitches with the bases loaded in the fourth inning in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) slides safely into first, past NC State's Sam Highfill (17), after being caught trying to steal second in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Devonte Brown (3) makes a catch for an out in right field during the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne (36) hands the ball off to Dalton Feeney (19) for a pitching change in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Carson Falsken (30) leaps over Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) at second in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanderbilt dugout watches a foul ball in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) is out at second by NC State's Carson Falsken (30), who then throws to first in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Pegram, of Omaha, cheers on NC State in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) throws to first in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Jonny Butler (14) is hit by a pitch in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's DeAngelo Giles (20) makes a catch in foul territory in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Dalton Feeney (19) pitches in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Carson Falsken (30) scoops up a ground ball in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State fans watch the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The NC State dugout watches the final inning of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Isaiah Thomas (8) throws the ball infield in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanderbilt infield comes together following the final out of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans gather outside the stadium before the start of the Mississippi State vs. Texas baseball game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Zach Zubia, left, hugs Ivan Melendez after he hit a home run in the first inning against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Mike Antico singles home Trey Faltine in the seventh inning against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen slams into the wall try to catch a foul ball hit by Texas's Mitchell Daly in the fourth inning during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Kamren James collides with the wall while going after a ball in foul territory against Texas during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Mike Antico connects for a RBI single against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Mike Antico rounds first base after hitting a RBI single against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Ivan Melendez drills a three run home run against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas' Ivan Melendez yells after hitting a three-run home run against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas celebrates Ivan Melendez’s three-run home run against Mississippi State during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
A worker removes a raccoon from the ceiling of the press box during the rain of the Texas and Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left Texas's Mitchell Daly (19), Mike Antico (5), Ivan Melendez (17) and Zach Zubia (52) react to Melendez's home run in the ninth inning during a College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Mike Antico (5), Ivan Melendez (17), Zach Zubia (52) walk towards the dugout after scoring in the ninth inning during a College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ivan Melendez congratulates Zach Zubia on his home run during the first inning of the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan grounds the ball and throws it infield during the second inning of the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Kamren James throws to first for an out in the third inning of the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule tags Texas's Trey Faltine out on first in the fifth inning of the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Preston Johnson throws to first but fails to make an out during the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Trey Faltine reacts after hitting a double in the seventh inning of the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Brad Cumbest, Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen wait as Mississippi State changes pitchers in the top of the seventh during a College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen watches as Texas's Zach Zubia's home run lands past right field during the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mississippi State dugout watches Texas's Zach Zubia round the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Silas Ardoin, left, and Aaron Nixon celebrate their win over Mississippi State during the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan records other fans holding a large stack of drink cups in left field after a rain delay in the and Texas Mississippi State game of the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun crawls towards the horizon over TD Ameritrade Park during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Texas fans and players celebrate a win over Mississippi State in a College World Series game early Saturday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Fans build a large stack of drink cups during the College World Series game on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.