NC State player flips off NCAA on Twitter after no-contest decision

The story of the College World Series — the NCAA removing North Carolina State's baseball team from the event for positive COVID tests — broke in the middle of the night, at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Wolfpack players took a team photo on the field a half-hour later.

One of the team's players, relief pitcher Cameron Cotter, was not pleased with the NCAA's decision and shared his frustration on Twitter.

Flipping the bird with his right middle finger, Cotter held, in his left hand, an unfolded piece of paper with the words National Committee Against Athletes.

"To say that the NCAA decision to prematurely end our season is based on the safety of the players is a lie," Cotter wrote in the tweet. "Thank you WPN (Wolfpack Nation) for your constant support this year. More thanks to everyone involved with NC State baseball for the ride of a lifetime."

Cotter took the photo from the left field bleachers inside an empty TD Ameritrade Park, the lights of the stadium still shining.

