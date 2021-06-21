NC State shuts out Vanderbilt in defensive thriller in College World Series

NC State has pulled off the improbable before. The Wolfpack did it twice Monday night to take down the defending champions.

Facing future top-five MLB draft pick Jack Leiter and a Vanderbilt offense that hadn’t been blanked in two years, NC State bested both in a tense 1-0 win that sends the former regional No. 2 seed into Friday still unbeaten. Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning solo homer to right field on an 0-1 fastball was the difference, while freshman closer Sam Highfill and closer Evan Justice combined on a two-out shutout in the College World Series thriller at TD Ameritrade Park.

No. 4 national seed Vandy (46-16) saw its eight-game postseason win streak end and will face No. 9 Stanford at 6 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination tilt.

Highfill entered with a 3.98 earned-run average but earned the victory with a confounding mix of low-90s fastballs and low-80s sliders, occasionally dropping his arm angle on change-ups to great effectiveness. The second-year pitcher scattered two singles and a pair of walks over 7 1/3 innings while striking out seven on 100 pitches.

Leiter, the son of former major leaguer Al Leiter, appeared on track for a special night early on. He had nine strikeouts after four perfect innings, mixing a mid-90s fastball with electric breaking pitches.