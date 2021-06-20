NC State's Austin Murr recalls how work didn't keep his dad from his games

NC State's leadoff hitter and his father really hadn't reflected together about it before, how Dad's overnight job at a drive-in movie theater during those Minnesota summers back in the day never got in the way of their weekend hangouts at the ballfield.

And yet all of a sudden, three days ago, there was Austin Murr at a College World Series Zoom press conference, pouring out all of his childhood memories.

The late-night hot dogs they would eat together while Dad was on the job. His mom tapping on the car window to wake up his dad, who managed the theater each night from 7 p.m. until about 4 a.m. — Joe Murr said he would just drive straight to the little league fields and sleep until his son's 8 a.m. games began.

Then there were road trips for high school games and for games while Austin spent two years at Des Moines Area Community College. And now it's the College World Series — Joe and 16 other family members and friends are packed into a five-bedroom rental house in Omaha for the duration of the series.

"Everything he's done for me, it's been incredible," Austin told reporters Friday. "I certainly would not be here without him."