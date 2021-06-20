NC State's Austin Murr recalls how work didn't keep his dad from his games

NC State's leadoff hitter and his father really hadn't reflected together about it before, how Dad's overnight job at a drive-in movie theater during those Minnesota summers back in the day never got in the way of their weekend hangouts at the ballfield.
And yet all of a sudden, three days ago, there was Austin Murr at a College World Series Zoom press conference, pouring out all of his childhood memories.
The late-night hot dogs they would eat together while Dad was on the job. His mom tapping on the car window to wake up his dad, who managed the theater each night from 7 p.m. until about 4 a.m. — Joe Murr said he would just drive straight to the little league fields and sleep until his son's 8 a.m. games began.
Then there were road trips for high school games and for games while Austin spent two years at Des Moines Area Community College. And now it's the College World Series — Joe and 16 other family members and friends are packed into a five-bedroom rental house in Omaha for the duration of the series.
"Everything he's done for me, it's been incredible," Austin told reporters Friday. "I certainly would not be here without him."
Joe was still in Minnesota when he heard about his son's Friday comments. The Murrs waited until Saturday to make the 6-hour drive down to Omaha from their home just outside the Minneapolis area.
It was touching, Joe said.
He was always just trying to be supportive. And he never wanted his work to be an excuse.
"Watching and listening to (Austin's press conference), I'm thinking that's not something we have talked about in general conversation for a long time," Joe Murr said by phone Friday. "It's not a story that I've heard him tell. But for me, knowing that he remembers that, it means a lot."
Now they're hoping to have two weeks' worth of CWS memories to someday recount.
NC State is 1-0 in Omaha, set to face off against reigning national champion Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Monday.
Murr will undoubtedly play an important role.
The lefty swinging first baseman has the third-highest batting average on the team (.323), and he's tied for second in total runs scored this year (54). He was a second-team all-ACC honoree.
Murr singled, stole a base and scored a run in a tone-setting first inning Saturday — and then reached three more times before the Wolfpack finished off Stanford for a 10-4 victory.
The Murr entourage, Dad included, watched with pride in the stands. They'll be cherishing this experience, however long it lasts.
"We've already decided that when this is all done, there's going to be lots of tears," Joe Murr said. "Lots of tears, but we hope they'll be happier than sad in a couple weeks. But either way, he's living his dream, and we're enjoying the ride."
