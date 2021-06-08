 Skip to main content
NCAA baseball tournament super regional schedules
BASEBALL

NCAA baseball tournament super regional schedules

All eight super regionals have officially been set, and these 16 teams will compete for a trip to the College World Series.

Each will be a best-of-three series to determine which team advances. Half of the supers will begin Friday, and the other half will start Sunday. The CWS will start play June 19.

Here's the complete super regional schedule with TV designations (subject to change):

*If necessary

North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)

Game 1: Friday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)

Game 1: Friday, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3*: Sunday, 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)

Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)

Game 1: Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3*: Monday, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (33-24)

Played in Columbia, South Carolina

Game 1: Saturday, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Sunday, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3*: Monday, noon (ESPNU)

LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16)

Game 1: Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Sunday, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3*: Monday, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)

Game 1: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 3*: Monday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

