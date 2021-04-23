NCAA limits College World Series attendance to 50% capacity

The NCAA will limit attendance to 50% capacity for its remaining outdoor spring championships, which includes the College World Series in Omaha this June.

The new policy is an increase from the previous limit of 25%, which was in effect for the NCAA volleyball tournament held at the CHI Health Center convention center and arena. The 50% limit will go into effect next week starting with the NCAA soccer championships.

Exact capacity percentages will vary by site depending on state and local health mandates. Earlier this month, MECA President/CEO Roger Dixon told The World-Herald he would like to see more fans allowed than 50% of capacity.

“My assumption is unless something goes dramatically south, there will be fans in the stands,” Dixon said. “To what percentage would be a guess on my part. Since it’s outdoors, it could be 50%. If it was our call, it would be something (more).”​

TD Ameritrade Park has a listed capacity of 24,000, which would mean a max of 12,000 fans can attend. But attendance limits typically also include players, coaches, stadium personnel, media and other people needed to conduct the event.

Once logistics are finalized, more information about tickets and other restrictions for the CWS will be announced at a later date.