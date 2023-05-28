Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 16 teams winning regional hosting rights for the first weekend of college baseball’s NCAA Tournament have a heavy southern flavor – and one controversial choice out of the Missouri Valley Conference.

A record eight SEC teams – Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt – scored regional hosting rights Sunday night, as did four ACC teams -- No. 1 Wake Forest, Clemson, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia. Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Indiana State rounded out the list of 16 teams.

The 42-15 Sycamores are the lone northern team to get first-weekend regional hosting rights, and the pick was quickly debated on social media: ISU is ranked 25th in Baseball America’s most recent collegiate poll, and not ranked at all by D1 Baseball. The Sycamores lost to Iowa, Indiana and Michigan State during non-conference play and were swept by Northeastern, a 44-14 team out of the CAA that will have to sweat the NCAA Tournament bubble on Monday, when the full field is announced.

Still, Indiana State has the No. 9 RPI as of Sunday, and got the nod over teams like Oregon State, Texas, Connecticut and Tennessee, last year’s darling that fell short of making the CWS. Fifteen of the 16 top seeds were inside the top 16 for RPI; Auburn, at No. 19, usurped Campbell (No. 14 RPI) as a regional host.

Wake Forest (47-10) is likely to be this year’s No. 1 seed, although the Demon Deacons scuffled a bit down the stretch. SEC regular season champ Florida (44-14) may grab the top seed, too.

The Cowboys (41-18) landed a regional host spot despite finishing second in the Big 12 regular season race (to Texas) and losing to TCU in the tournament title game.