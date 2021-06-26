NCAA relies on College World Series teams to police fan interaction

As the eight teams in the College World Series prepared to head to Omaha, the NCAA had its COVID-19 policy in place: While in attendance, fan interaction with student-athletes, coaches, team personnel and officials is prohibited.
Not many concerns had been raised through the first week of the tournament. That changed Friday.
The NCAA’s protocols and enforcement of those have come to the light after NC State’s COVID-related exit from the tournament.
On Friday night, a few hours before the no-contest ruling was announced, Vanderbilt tweeted an invitation for fans to come to the hotel and send the Commodores off to what was supposed to be the deciding game against NC State on Saturday.
The photo accompanying the tweet was one of an unmasked player giving fans high-fives on the way out of the hotel. Earlier in the day, the school tweeted other photos of players high-fiving fans before Friday’s matchup with the Wolfpack.
Those invitations got more attention after Saturday morning's NCAA announcement.
“(The NCAA) Wanted (NC) State tested again,” one tweet said. “But totes ok letting their covid exposed players interact with fans.”
Another read: “How about this @NCAACWS. Sure seems like a breach of protocols and standards to me?!?”
NCAA Media Coordination Associate Director Jeff Williams reaffirmed that even outside of TD Ameritrade Park, teams are supposed to avoid close interactions with fans. However, the format of the tournament doesn’t completely shut them off from the public.
“The 2021 CWS is not operating in a ‘Bubble’, but rather a controlled competition environment, thus the established tiers and access limitations,” he said in a statement. “Outside the competition venue, teams are expected to comply with the code of conduct and minimize interactions with individuals outside of their tested travel party.”
Still, at least half the CWS teams have been interacting closely with fans.
Mississippi State was welcomed back to its hotel by a large group of fans in the lobby after its win over Virginia on Tuesday. Arizona invited fans to its hotel as the team left for a game against Vanderbilt. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello took pictures with fans and signed autographs, as well.
Vitello also encouraged interaction between his players and fans before his press conference.
“Our guys, they're always good about kids and autographs, in my opinion,” he said. “And I hope they all get stopped on the way to the bus or on the way back to the hotel by a kid and sign an autograph or dish out a high-five.”
The CWS is at full capacity and has no vaccination or mask requirement for fans. Fans who aren't fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks, but it is not a requirement.
Media haven't been permitted for in-person access with any of the players and coaches, either, with postgame press conferences taking place via Zoom.
When asked about the fan invitations by teams, Williams said the NCAA is taking a more hands-off approach to gatherings organized by teams.
“The NCAA is playing no role in organizing or approving ANY gatherings between participants and fans,” he wrote.
So far, no other CWS team reported issues with COVID-19, and the vaccination status of the remaining teams is unknown.