NCAA relies on College World Series teams to police fan interaction

NCAA Media Coordination Associate Director Jeff Williams reaffirmed that even outside of TD Ameritrade Park, teams are supposed to avoid close interactions with fans. However, the format of the tournament doesn’t completely shut them off from the public.

“The 2021 CWS is not operating in a ‘Bubble’, but rather a controlled competition environment, thus the established tiers and access limitations,” he said in a statement. “Outside the competition venue, teams are expected to comply with the code of conduct and minimize interactions with individuals outside of their tested travel party.”

Still, at least half the CWS teams have been interacting closely with fans.

Mississippi State was welcomed back to its hotel by a large group of fans in the lobby after its win over Virginia on Tuesday. Arizona invited fans to its hotel as the team left for a game against Vanderbilt. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello took pictures with fans and signed autographs, as well.

Vitello also encouraged interaction between his players and fans before his press conference.