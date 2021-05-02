Nebraska baseball is shut out, swept by Rutgers

LINCOLN — Nebraska mustered seven total baserunners and trailed almost immediately as Rutgers shut down the Huskers 6-0 Sunday to cap the first sweep by a conference opponent at Haymarket Park in more than a decade.

NU’s lineup had no answers for right-handed starter Brent Teller, a sixth-year hurler who allowed only a pair of singles in seven-plus dominant innings in which he collected eight strikeouts and walked three. The Huskers put multiple men on base against him just once — via a walk and plunked batter with two outs in the sixth — en route to their first Sunday blanking since 2018.

Rutgers (17-13) quickly took control against righty Shay Schanaman with a four-pitch walk and a Richie Schiekofer RBI double to begin the game. It added three more in the fourth, with the big blow Schiekofer hammering an 0-2 breaking ball to right-center field for a two-run double. An RBI groundout in the frame came after a leadoff single and double.

The Huskers — who broke into most top-25 polls this week — were swept at home by a league foe at home for the first time since Missouri did it in 2009 to fall out of first place for the first time in a month. In the 10-year Big Ten era, they had only been swept in a three-game conference series three times and not since 2016.