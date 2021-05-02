Nebraska baseball is shut out, swept by Rutgers

LINCOLN — Nebraska mustered seven total baserunners and trailed almost immediately as Rutgers shut down the Huskers 6-0 Sunday to cap the first sweep by a conference opponent at Haymarket Park in more than a decade.
NU’s lineup had no answers for right-handed starter Brent Teller, a sixth-year hurler who allowed only a pair of singles in seven-plus dominant innings in which he collected eight strikeouts and walked three. The Huskers put multiple men on base against him just once — via a walk and plunked batter with two outs in the sixth — en route to their first Sunday blanking since 2018.
Rutgers (17-13) quickly took control against righty Shay Schanaman with a four-pitch walk and a Richie Schiekofer RBI double to begin the game. It added three more in the fourth, with the big blow Schiekofer hammering an 0-2 breaking ball to right-center field for a two-run double. An RBI groundout in the frame came after a leadoff single and double.
The Huskers — who broke into most top-25 polls this week — were swept at home by a league foe at home for the first time since Missouri did it in 2009 to fall out of first place for the first time in a month. In the 10-year Big Ten era, they had only been swept in a three-game conference series three times and not since 2016.
Nebraska (20-10) returns to action next Saturday for a four-game pod weekend in New Jersey, where it will face Indiana and Rutgers twice each.
The Big Red will hit the road after consecutive late-inning bullpen blowups and a Sunday performance that was flattest of all. Max Anderson’s roller just past the shortstop’s glove up the middle in the second inning was the team’s only hit until the eighth, when pinch-hitter Gunner Hellstrom poked a single to right-center. The hosts got just one runner into scoring position all afternoon.
Schanaman issued seven straight balls to start the game and walked a tight rope for much of his six-plus innings that included seven hits and two walks allowed. The junior also struck out eight, though, and escaped multiple early jams to keep NU within 4-0 into the final third of the contest.
Rutgers added a pair of ninth-inning runs on an Evan Sleight RBI single and a bases-loaded walk. NU’s bullpen allowed 12 runs on the weekend after entering with a scoreless streak of more than 22 innings.
Nebraska worked a two-out single and walk in the ninth, but the Big Ten’s top scoring offense failed to plate a run for just the second time this spring.
402-444-1201,