For a guy who admits he wasn’t much of a pitcher back in his day, Frank Anderson has done pretty well.

The Nebraska native is the pitching coach for Tennessee, which is making its seventh trip to the CWS and second in three years. Anderson is from Grant and graduated from Perkins County High in 1977.

“It’s been kind of a crazy ride for me,” he said. “I pitched a little in high school and American Legion ball but I wasn’t a pitcher in college by any means.”

He was a Junior College All-American at Mid-Plains in North Platte before earning All-Area recognition as an outfielder at UNK. He graduated from Emporia (Kansas) State in 1983.

After helping coach at Emporia from 1984-1987 while working on his master’s degree, he moved on to become the pitching coach at Howard Community College in Texas.

“That was my first real job,” he said. “They asked me if I could coach pitching and I lied and said I could, so that’s where I got my start.”

He must have done pretty well because assistant coaching positions followed at Texas Tech and Texas. He was on Texas coach Augie Garrido’s staff when the Longhorns won the CWS in 2002.

“After we won it when I was at Texas, I didn’t enjoy it as much as I should,” he said. “Thirty minutes after the game I already was busy worrying about how we were going to get back the next season, so I’ve gotten a lot wiser."

Anderson was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2004-2012, compiling a record of 329-208 while leading the Cowboys to six NCAA Regional appearances. He then was hired as an assistant at Houston before joining the Volunteers’ staff in 2017.

From that humble beginning at Howard, Anderson is considered one of the premier pitching coaches in the nation. The Vols have finished in the top 20 nationally in several pitching categories since Anderson came on board.

“I could throw real hard back in high school but I had no idea where it was going,” he said. “I guess I eventually figured things out as a coach.”

Vols coach Tony Vitello obviously is appreciative of Anderson’s contribution. When Georgia Southern All-America pitcher Chase Dollander expressed interest in Tennessee after entering the transfer portal in 2021, Vitello sent the freshman a text.

It was a graphic outlining Anderson’s coaching accolades over the years, including the fact nearly 100 of his pitchers had been selected in the MLB draft and 40 had gone on to pitch in the majors.

Case closed as Dollander is now a key starter for Tennessee.

Anderson said it’s been a long season for the Vols, who entered the CWS with a 43-20 record. Tennessee was coming off a 57-9 season that ended in disappointment, losing in a three-game Super Regional at home to Notre Dame.

“We got swept at Missouri in mid-March when the wind-chill was 22 degrees and then finished up in Hattiesburg (Mississippi) when the temperature was 100 degrees,” he said. “We’ve pretty much seen it all this year but the main thing is that we made it back to Omaha.”

Tennessee lost the first game of that Super Regional at Southern Mississippi but bounced back to win the next two. This is Anderson’s fifth trip to the CWS — three with Texas and two with the Vols.

“It’s always great to come back home to Nebraska,” he said. “Even though you move out of the state, a big part of you stays here.”

Anderson isn’t shy about playing up his Midwestern roots.

“My wife is from Sioux Falls (S.D.) and that’s not far from here,” he said. “These are good salt of the earth people living here, but you can keep the winters.”

Sophomore pitcher Chase Burns said he has enjoyed being mentored by Anderson.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “He’s a great guy and a great coach.”

Anderson, who has been coaching for 40 years, has another pitching legacy. His son Brett was a left-hander in the majors for 13 seasons, finishing with Milwaukee in 2021.

The coach, who also enjoys cheering for Nebraska football, said the 2020 baseball season — canceled because of the pandemic — had a profound effect on him. It’s a lesson he said has made him a better coach.

“We’re not guaranteed anything in life, and I want to make sure I’m always there for our guys,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can for them and enjoy the ride.”

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 18