Nebraska's Max Anderson, Creighton's Alan Roden named freshman All-Americans

Nebraska's Max Anderson and Creighton's Alan Roden were named freshman All-Americans on Wednesday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Anderson, a Millard West graduate, was previously honored as the Big Ten freshman of the year and made the all-conference second team. Roden, from Wisconsin, was the Big East freshman of the year and made the all-conference first team.

Anderson finished the season with a .332 batting average (second on the team), with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He had 19 multi-hit games, including nine with three hits and two with four.

This is the third straight season Nebraska has had a freshman All-American according to at least one outlet after Colby Gomes in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff in 2020.

Roden ranks 27th nationally with a .378 batting average. He led Creighton with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 54 hits, 39 runs scored, 98 total bases, a .685 slugging percentage and a .476 on-base percentage.

Roden is the 14th freshman All-American in Creighton history.

