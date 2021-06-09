 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Max Anderson, Creighton's Alan Roden named freshman All-Americans
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska's Max Anderson, Creighton's Alan Roden named freshman All-Americans

Nebraska's Max Anderson and Creighton's Alan Roden were named freshman All-Americans on Wednesday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Anderson, a Millard West graduate, was previously honored as the Big Ten freshman of the year and made the all-conference second team. Roden, from Wisconsin, was the Big East freshman of the year and made the all-conference first team.

Anderson finished the season with a .332 batting average (second on the team), with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He had 19 multi-hit games, including nine with three hits and two with four.

This is the third straight season Nebraska has had a freshman All-American according to at least one outlet after Colby Gomes in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff in 2020.

Roden ranks 27th nationally with a .378 batting average. He led Creighton with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 54 hits, 39 runs scored, 98 total bases, a .685 slugging percentage and a .476 on-base percentage.

Roden is the 14th freshman All-American in Creighton history.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is expanding the college football playoff a no-nrainer?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert